One Piece Chapter 1100: Release date & spoilers

One Piece Chapter 1100 will reveal more about Kuma’s tragic backstory, including Saturn’s involvement. So, here’s the release date and possible spoilers.

Eiichiro Oda’s One Piece is set to reach another milestone soon with the release of the highly-anticipated chapter 1100. We’re currently in the Egghead Island arc, focusing on the heart-breaking life of Kuma and how he started a revolution in the Sobert Kingdom, and the story is only going to get darker.

Article continues after ad

With the flashback now entering its final stages, and chapter 1099 seeing Kuma finally on the cusp of curing Bonney of the Sapphire Scales after making a deal with the devil (Vegapunk) it’s time to return the Pacifista Project to the limelight.

Article continues after ad

So, with all that in mind, let’s take a look at the release date for One Piece chapter 1100 and delve deeper into all the possible spoilers.

One Piece Chapter 1100 will be released on December 4 at 12:00am JST.

Article continues after ad

The chapter will be available across various time zones, and will be released on December 3 in the US and much of the West. You can find your time zone below:

10:00am Eastern Time Zone

9:00am Central Time

7:00am Pacific Time

3:00pm Greenwich Mean Time

8:30pm Indian Standard Time

2:00am Australian Standard Time (December 4)

One Piece Chapter 1100 preview and spoilers

Following Chapter 1099, we now know the heartbreaking reason why Kuma sacrificed his body, and the spoilers for Chapter 1100 claim that we will explore this in more detail to discover how Kuma became one of the Seven Warlords of the Sea (Shichibukai) and a cyborg.

Article continues after ad

One Piece Chapter 1100 will pick up where 1099 left off, and begin with Saint Jaygarcia Saturn’s intervention. Saturn, who the previous chapter revealed was eavesdropping on Kuma and Dr. Vegapunk’s original plans, decides to create the ultimate weapon from Kuma instead. So, Saturn threatens to arrest Kuma and Bonney unless he agrees to become a Shichibukai.

Article continues after ad

Left without much choice, Kuma agrees and negotiates Bonney’s safety in return. Both of them then undergo surgery, Bonney’s to cure her Sapphire Scales and Kuma’s to become a cyborg. Although these procedures have a long recovery time, both are eventually successful and Bonney is allowed to return to the Sorbet Kingdom while Kuma becomes a Shichibukai.

Article continues after ad

Following this, the spoilers say that the chapter will show some of the old warlords – most likely Sir Crocodile, Hawkeye “Dracule” Mihawk, Jinbe, Donquiote Doflamingo, Gecko Moria, and Boa Hancock – reactions to the new version of Kuma. However, it is still unclear whether they will interact with Kuma in person or find out about this new monstrous cyborg some other way.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

Without giving too much away, the spoilers then go to the end of the chapter, revealing that (still in possession of his mind and memories) Kuma will send a letter to Bonney to tell her that he loves her.

Article continues after ad

Onto the final panels and there’s a major twist in store. Kuma will arrive at Foosha village, Monkey D. Luffy’s hometown. What could his reasoning be? Who or what could he be after?

How to watch Crunchyroll from outside your location in 2023

Crunchyroll is the world’s best hub for streaming anime, whether it’s One Piece, Attack on Titan, or Jujutsu Kaisen – and thanks to ExpressVPN, you can access the platform’s full library even if you’re outside the US.

Article continues after ad

If you’re abroad, here’s what you need to do to access Crunchyroll’s full selection – and it really is this simple:

Sign up for ExpressVPN, which has ultra-fast servers and offers a secure, private connection wherever you are in the world Connect to a location anywhere in the US; Express VPN allows you to choose from 24 different spots, from New Jersey to Santa Monica Visit Crunchyroll online and start streaming all of your favorite animes – and perhaps some you’ve never watched

Accessing Crunchyroll’s US roster makes a difference; for example, Hong Kong users only have access to less than 100 titles, while the US has nearly 1,000 movies and TV shows.

Article continues after ad

You can also stream anime on Crunchyroll for free with an ad-supported plan, or you can pay for a subscription – there’s even a 14-day free trial if you can’t quite make up your mind.

Article continues after ad

See our other One Piece coverage below, and you can check out our other anime coverage here.

Please note that if you click on a product link on this page we may earn a small affiliate commission.