Naruto: The criteria for Forbidden Jutsu explained

In Naruto, a lot of powerful techniques are classified as Forbidden Jutsu for a number of reasons. Here’s a look at the criteria that distinguishes a Jutsu as forbidden.

Masashi Kishimoto’s Naruto portrays various characters, shinobi clans, plot twists, backstories, tragedies, and so on, and the series introduced fans to many legendary shinobi clans and their Jutsu.

Following the story of Ninjas, Naruto maintains true to its roots with its distinct roster of Jutsu and techniques, providing the series with much-needed depth.

Article continues after ad

However, a lot of these Jutsu are either prohibited or frowned upon when they’re used. These Jutsu are powerful enough to change the entire course of battle. However, they come with a fair share of risks.

What is a Forbidden Jutsu in Naruto?

Crunchyroll

Forbidden Jutsu, also known as Kinjutsu, is a type of Ninjutsu that has been banned from being taught or used. The term originated after the warring states’ end when newly formed hidden villages agreed to forbid certain techniques to reduce unnecessary bloodshed and keep the peace.

Article continues after ad

Although the use of such techniques is restricted, Hidden Villages make sure to preserve the knowledge of how to perform them. One such example is the Hidden Leaf’s Scroll of Seals, that’s kept in the possession of the Hokage.

What are the criteria for classifying a Jutsu as forbidden?

Crunchyroll

There are several criteria to consider a Jutsu as forbidden, depending on how dangerous it could be. For example, although “Multiple Shadow Clone Jutsu” is a forbidden technique, it’s still taught to young Ninjas before graduation since it’s not dangerous enough.

Article continues after ad

However, information regarding techniques such as the “Reanimation Jutsu or Death Reaper Seal” has been hidden because of the risks involved. A Jutsu is considered forbidden because it poses an extreme threat to either the user or their opponents.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Techniques such as “Twin Snakes Mutual Death or Death Reaper Seal” cost the user’s life. Furthermore, the Uchiha Clan’s techniques, “Izanagi and Izanami”, costs one eye peruse, but they are powerful enough to alter one’s perception of reality.

Article continues after ad

Additionally, techniques that require an enormous amount of Chakra violate the laws of nature, require sacrifice, and cause large-scale destruction are also considered Forbidden Jutsu in Naruto.

Furthermore, although the Eight Gates technique is not technically Ninjutsu, it’s still forbidden since it costs the user’s life. Simple techniques such as the “Shadow Clone Jutsu” requires a massive amount of Chakra, which violates the rules of Ninjutsu.

Naruto can currently be streamed on Crunchyroll. In the meantime, check out our other anime coverage below:

Article continues after ad

Underrated Zoro moments | Muzan Kibutsuji abilities in Demon Slayer | One Piece ending | Kagaya Ubuyashiki abilities in Demon Slayer | Demon Slayer Thunder Breathing 7th form | The real villain in Hell’s Paradise | Naruto’s Best Rinnegan User | One Piece’s Empty Throne | Luffy’s Gear 5 techniques | Naruto’s Infinite Tsukuyomi | One Piece Red Hair Pirates | One Piece Shanks’ twin theory | Bleach vs Naruto | Naruto’s God Tree | One Piece Straw Hats’ Dreams