Weekly Shonen Jump reveals its top 10 best sellers in history

Shueisha’s popular magazine, the Weekly Shonen Jump, just revealed its top 10 best sellers manga in history.

Weekly Shonen Jump is the most popular manga magazine in Japan. Running from 1968, it’s the home of some of the biggest titles in the shonen genre. It’s no surprise that the magazine has several best sellers in its basket. Recently, the magazine announced which ten manga have the most sales in its 56 years of history.

At number 10 is one of the newer titles of the magazine. My Hero Academia by Kohei Horikoshi recently crossed the threshold of 100 million in sales, thanks to its consistent popularity in the anime fandom. The title on number 9 also has a record of 100 million sales. It’s the classic shonen manga, Fist of the North Star, which was written by Buronson and illustrated by Tetsuo Hara.

The immensely popular Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure by Hirohiko Araki sold 120 million copies and earned the eighth spot on the Weekly Shonen Jump’s bestseller list. The seventh spot of the list is taken by Tite Kubo’s Bleach. During its running time, Bleach was considered one of the Big Three along with its contemporaries, Naruto and One Piece.

The fantasy action manga Demon Slayer by Koyoharu Gotouge is one of the biggest names in the modern shonen genre and the youngest title in the Weekly Shonen Jump’s best sellers list with a sale of 150 million copies.

The classic comedy manga Kochikame by Osamu Akimoto sold more than 157 million copies and is at number 5, following another classic: the popular sports manga Slam Dunk by Takehiko Inoue which sold 170 million copies.

At number three is Masashi Kishimoto’s masterpiece Naruto which sold a staggering 250 million copies worldwide. The late mangaka Akira Toriyama paved the way for other shonen titles with his mega popular and genre-defining work Dragon Ball, having sold 300 million copies and starting an ever-growing franchise.

The manga which has the biggest sale in the Weekly Shonen Jump’s history is none other than One Piece. Eiichiro Oda’s creation has broken all sorts of records in its 27 years of running and it’s guaranteed to break more as it goes. Since its debut in the magazine, One Piece has had a record breaking sale of 516,566,000, making it the most sold manga from the Weekly Shonen Jump.

These are the top 10 best sellers of the Weekly Shonen Jump until now. With so many new titles making a name for themselves, the list may be different in the future.