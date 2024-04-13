Naruto live-action has “endless possibilities” in new tease

Naruto’s live-action adaptation is still on the cards, with Lionsgate acknowledging the project in a short-and-sweet tease during CinemaCon.

Naruto is one of the next iconic anime shows due to get adapted by Hollywood. It was only a matter of time, since the shonen anime is known as one of the “big three”, alongside Bleach and One Piece due to rampant, enduring popularity.

Former Marvel director Destin Daniel Cretton has been attached since February 2024, and although there wasn’t much to add, Lionsgate still gave the film a brief nod. “[Naruto provides] endless possibilities for future chapters,” the studio said during a presentation at CinemaCon.

It’s a meagre acknowledgement, but it sounds like Lionsgate is making substantial investment in the franchise. Naruto definitely isn’t something you just make one film out of — there’s fuel for years and years’ worth of movies. As many as Lionsgate would like, really.

Masashi Kishimoto’s manga runs for hundreds and hundreds of chapters, and the show does likewise. Such length is part of why it became engrained as one of the best anime — fans invested themselves over years in the ninja protagonist.

That all said, the film needs to exist first. Although live-action anime has gotten better, the improvements have come in TV form. Netflix’s One Piece is refreshingly accurate to the vibe of the manga, and the recent Parasyte: The Grey is another win on the service.

But we shouldn’t forget Cowboy Bebop and Death Note happened. Naruto could go either way, but at least there’s movement. Check out our upcoming anime guide for what animation is coming your way this year.