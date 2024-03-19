Boruto Part 2 Chapter 8 hints at an awesome new power with Momoshiki’s Byakugan

The spoilers and fan translations for Boruto Part 2 Chapter 8 revealed a lot of interesting stuff going on in the new chapter. One particular thing fans picked up is the conversation between Boruto and Shikamaru and how it might be a hint to Boruto’s new power.

Boruto Part 2, formally known as Boruto: Two Blue Vortex, is the direct sequel of Boruto and picks up three years after the events of Part 1. The monthly manga, written by Masashi Kishimoto and illustrated by Mikio Ikemoto, came back in 2023 and has been garnering positive response.

Part 2 of Boruto places our hero in a completely different situation than he was originally in. He left Konoha and everyone’s memories of him in the village have been altered, now thinking Kawaki as Naruto’s son.

With how suspenseful the current storyline is, it’s clear that many revelations will be made soon. One such revelation could be Boruto unlocking a new power with the help of Momoshiki’s Byakugan.

In Boruto Part 2 Chapter 8, when Boruto and Shikamaru have a conversation about Jura, Boruto seems to be holding something back. This and how jaded he is make fans wonder if he knows what’s going to happen. It’s possible that Boruto can now see into the future with Momoshiki’s Byakugan.

Boruto becoming the vessel of Momoshiki is one of the core storylines of the series. He’s already displayed plenty of abilities he now has access to thanks to Momoshiki. With Momoshiki’s pure Otsutsuki Byakugan and Boruto’s heritage as the son of Naruto and Hinata, it’s possible that he has unlocked the ability to see the future.

During Boruto’s conversation with Shikamaru, it’s clear that Boruto is quite knowledgeable about the Divine Tree and his powers. There’s also a moroseness to the young shinobi that has Shikamaru asking if he knows more than he’s letting on. Boruto pointedly doesn’t reply to that.

This secrecy, coupled with how much of Boruto’s powers are still unknown, gives more leverage to the theory. Some fans believe that with his new power, Boruto has seen the death of Shikamaru. There are also theories that the reason Boruto left Konoha was because he knew what happened in the future and had to let some things play out like they are supposed to.

His knowledge of the new enemies also supports this theory. If Boruto has really unlocked the new power to see into the future, the story is going to get real good real soon. If you’d like to go right back to the start, check out our Naruto filler guide.