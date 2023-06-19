Naruto: Black and White Zetsu explained

In Naruto, both Black and White Zetsu are antagonists contributing significantly to the Fourth Great Shinobi War. However, a lot of things about them are confusing, including their origin and purpose.

Naruto is popular for its wide range of characters and the various skills they possess. These skills aren’t limited to humans but also to otherworldly beings. Zetsu is a member of Akatsuki whose half body is black while the other half is white.

It looks like an artificial lifeform with a humanoid body and is extremely skilled at stealth missions. Zetsu has the ability to phase through solid objects such as the earth and trees. Zetsu’s special skill allows him to sneak into places that even the best sensor shinobi in the world cannot detect.

At some point in Naruto, both Black and White Zetsu separate into two individuals. At that point, the series emphasized the upcoming war more than any minor antagonist. Here’s a look at who Black Zetsu and White Zetsu are in Naruto.

What is Black Zetsu in Naruto?

Black Zetsu is the tangible manifestation of Kaguya Otsutsuki’s will. It was meant to ensure its creator’s resurrection. Therefore, it stealthily orchestrated many events that formed the shinobi world while assuming several identities. One of those identities was Madara Uchiha’s manifested will.

Black Zetsu’s parasitic nature has provided it with several powers that have let it deceive and manipulate others for over a thousand years. It remains hidden and unknown throughout all this. It can also use all five basic nature changes as well as Yin and Yang Releases.

Unlike any living being, it can withstand being bisected and not age for over a thousand years. With its flexible physiology, Black Zetsu has the ability to change its shape, forming itself into a humanoid shape or stretching to enormous lengths.

Black Zetsu, as a result of Kaguya’s will, can also manifest its will to gain influence over others. By attaching itself to others, it can either subtly manage its mind or, if they are weak enough, aggressively manipulate their bodies in order to use its powers as its own.

What is White Zetsu in Naruto?

White Zetsu is the other half of the Akatsuki member Zetsu, with Black Zetsu being the other. It is one of the first victims of Kaguya tsutsuki’s Infinite Tsukuyomi. It was ultimately extracted from the Demonic Statue of the Outer Path by Black Zetsu and injected with Hashirama Senju’s DNA by Madara Uchiha.

Unlike Black Zetsu, which is a single entity, there are thousands of White Zetsu in Naruto. Over a thousand years ago, Kaguya started using Infinite Tsukuyomi on ordinary people to extract their Chakra. Her plot was discovered by her sons, who joined hands to seal her on the moon. However, by that time, Kaguya had already killed thousands of people.

All these people stayed as part of the God Tree for centuries and transformed into White Zetsu, mutated humans. In Naruto Shippuden, while Black Zetsu was the orchestrator of the war, all the White Zetsu were soldiers. They were able to copy Chakra and transform it into other Shinobi, which created lots of problems for the alliance.

