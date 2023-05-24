Mashle anime: English dub release date & cast

Mashle: Magic and Muscles is a popular Shonen anime series released in April 2023. Following its success, Mashle anime is looking to expand its audience access with its English dub debut.

Mashle: Magic and Muscles is based on the manga of the same name. The story follows Mash Burnedead, who is unable to use any magic despite living in a world where it’s a basic skill anyone can use.

He strives to live a peaceful life with his family, until one day, he finds himself the target of dangerous assassins. After a series of events, Mash enrols in a Magic School and aims to become a “Divine Visionary,” the elite of the elite.

So far, six episodes of the series have been released and it’s generated quite the buzz. As the first season is halfway near its finale, the English dub of Mashle anime is ready for its debut.

Mashle anime English dub release date

The Mashle anime English dub will premiere on 26 May 2023. According to Anime Central, the dub series will stream weekly on Fridays at 8:30 pm BST.

The original anime first debuted on 8 April 2023 and will release 12 episodes for its first season.

Where to watch Mashle anime?

Mashle: Magic and Muscles anime is available to stream on Crunchyroll.

The episode releases every Friday for most fans worldwide. However, for people in Japan, it’s available every Saturday at 12:00am JST. You can find your time zone below:

8:00am Pacific Time

11:00am Eastern Time

4:00pm British Time

5:00pm European Time

8:30pm Indian Time

11:00pm Philippine Time

Mashle anime English dub cast

Mashle: Magic and Muscles anime English dub cast includes:

Aleks Le as Mash Burnedead

Brian Anderson as Finn Ames

Stephen Fu as Lance Crown

Ben Diskin as Dot Barrett

Anjali Kunapaneni as Lemon Irvine

Although Aleks Le was teased as the English voice actor for the protagonist in a tweet, the official confirmation of the Mashle anime English dub did not come until a few days later. The tweet from the anime’s official Twitter account revealed the English voice actor cast of the main characters.

With all the voice actors having starred in some of the top anime, the production company behind Mashile, A-1 Pictures is pulling out all stops to continue the popularity the anime has already achieved so early in its run.

Mashle: Magic and Muscles can currently be streamed on Crunchyroll. In the meantime, check out our other anime coverage below:

