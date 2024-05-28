Demon Slayer and MHA beaten by surprise anime on Netflix

Demon Slayer and My Hero Academia might be the biggest releases of this season, but a new anime has already beaten them by topping the TV shows ranking on Netflix Philippines.

This new anime is none other than Kaiju No. 8, another major release of Spring 2024. Though Demon Slayer and My Hero Academia are the top contenders for the best anime of the season in many lists, it seems Kaiju No 8 has slowly but surely become a fan-favorite anime.

The new anime premiered on April 13, 2024, and already has released seven episodes. Upon its release, it received a positive response from viewers who found the concept of the anime interesting and the animation and pacing enjoyable.

Article continues after ad

However, after My Hero Academia Season 4’s premiere on May 4 and Demon Slayer’s on May 12, the popularity of Kaiju No. 8 has supposedly taken a hit. With such big names airing alongside it, many viewers prioritized the known franchises instead of the new release – at least that’s what it seemed.

Article continues after ad

However, Netflix Philippines’ ‘Top 10 TV Shows’ list shows that there is a loyal fanbase for Kaiju No. 8. In fact, in the Philippines, many people are preferring the new monster anime to MHA and Demon Slayer.

This isn’t completely unexpected as Demon Slayer Season 4 has been receiving criticism for infusing anime-only scenes in this season. Similarly, MHA has also had some flak from the viewers for its pacing, though My Hero Academia Season 7 is yet to get similar complaints.

Article continues after ad

These little setbacks have allowed Kaiju No. 8 to rise to its potential in the Philippines. However, in the USA and most other countries, Demon Slayer and MHA are still dominating everyone’s watchlist.

Fans of Kaiju No. 8 are pretty happy now that the anime is getting its due credit. As one user on Reddit puts it, “Let’s go!!! That’s how it should be!”

Another joins, “The power is growing!!!”, with a third adding, “And some still say the show isn’t a hit…”

Article continues after ad

The ranking on Netflix Philippines proves that Kaiju No. 8 is an anime worth checking out. However, the anime is not available on Netflix in every region, only in a select few countries. Apart from Netflix, all three anime are also available on Crunchyroll.

Article continues after ad

Enjoying this season’s anime releases? Check out our articles on every living Hashira, 6 stages of Hashira Training, best anime like Kaiju No. 8, best Quirks stolen by All For One to know more about them.