Mashle: Magic and Muscles Season 2 – Release date and time

Every fan of Mashle: Magic and Muscles should mark their calendars, as not much time before Season 2 of the series will premiere.

The anime series was a part of the Spring 2023 lineup and introduced us to the magical world of Mashle: Magic and Muscles, giving us a vibe like Harry Potter. The main protagonist of the series lives in a world where everyone is a magic user – but he doesn’t have any magic. Instead, but he has the strength to beat anyone with his physical prowess, which makes him somewhat like One-Punch Man’s Saitama.

Mashle: Magic and Muscles Season 1 was released on April 8, 2023, and ran until July 1, 2023. After the final episode concluded, the anime was renewed for a second season instantly. However, there were speculations that it would get a release date sometime in 2024 or 2025. Fortunately, the Jump Festa 2024 came with the release date schedule – which was sooner than everyone thought.

Now, let us delve deeper to learn when can we expect to get the episode on our screens.

Mashle: Magic and Muscles Season 2 will be released on Crunchyroll on Saturday, January 6, 2024. Here’s the time schedule that you may follow:

9:30am PST

11:30am CST

12:30pm EST

5:30pm BST

6:30pm CEST

10:00pm IST

What to expect from Mashle: Magic and Muscles Season 2

Mashle: Magic and Muscles Season 2 will come with the screen adaptation of the Divine Visionary Selection Exam arc. The trailer that was released at the Jump Festa 2024 revealed that the new season will see Mash in a tough situation as he will have to compete against some of the formidable foes. Along with that, he also has to manage to hide his identity from everyone in the school.

The trailer also reveals that several new characters will appear in Mashle: Magic and Muscles and not every one of them will be good to Mash. We will be also introduced to two new characters who will serve as the main antagonists of the show. However, Mash is not someone who gives up easily so let’s wait and watch how our brave hero will deal with the new enemies.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

