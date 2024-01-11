Mashle: Magic and Muscles is back with its much-awaited Season 2. The premiere episode of the latest season had everything that we hoped for – so here’s what you need to know about Episode 2.

The anime adaptation of Mashle: Magic and Muscles premiered last year and surprised every anime fan with its flamboyant story. At first, anime fans thought that it would be a parody of the Harry Potter series – however, fans soon realized that Mashle is much more than a simple parody.

Mashle is set in a universe full of magic. In a world where Mages and magical beasts reign supreme, we focus on the journey of Mash, a boy who doesn’t possess any magic abilities.

The first season was full of surprises, and as expected, Episode 1 of the latest season continued that trend, but with improved. Now, everyone is eager to see what the second episode has to offer.

Mashle Season 2 Episode 2 release date and time

Mashle: Magic and Muscles Season 2 will be released on Crunchyroll on Saturday, January 13, 2024. Here’s the time schedule that you need to follow to catch the upcoming episode in your region:

9:30am PST

11:30am CST

12:30pm EST

5:30pm BST

6:30pm CEST

10:00pm IST

Mashle: Magic and Muscles Season 2 Episode 1 recap

The premiere episode of Mashle Season 2 puts Mash in a tough spot. The Bureau of Magic summons Mash for his execution, making every fan worry about our hero’s fate. However, Divine Visionary Ryoh Grantz saves the day by giving Mash a final test, making it clear that the results will seal Mash’s fate.

Ryoh asks Mash to light a candle without touching it. Of course, everyone present in the Bureau of Magic thinks that it’s impossible and even Mash will fail in this task. However, much to everyone’s surprise, Mash quickly thinks of a way. He rubs his wand on the ground to create a flame and then lights up the candle. Well, that was enough to impress Ryoh and for Mash to get out of the situation unharmed.