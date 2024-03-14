Crunchyroll reveals Spring 2024 lineup with three mystery anime

Crunchyroll has released its Spring 2024 lineup and it’s looking pretty great for anime fans – but three anime have still to be confirmed.

Crunchyroll’s Winter 2024 was quite amazing, with older popular titles like Classroom of the Elite and Mashle returning with new seasons and the likes of Solo Leveling and A Sign of Affection making their debut. Solo Leveling has already received an enormous response and is undoubtedly the best anime of this winter.

Fans are very eager for the Spring 2024 lineup. We already know some big titles like Demon Slayer and My Hero Academia returning in May. These are expected to rule the upcoming anime season. But by the looks of the Spring 2024 lineup Crunchyroll has just revealed, anime fans will have plenty of options to amuse themselves with before these two shonen giants are released.

The Spring 2024 lineup on Crunchyroll is up

Crunchyroll

Crunchyroll has released the details of four anime for its Spring 2024 lineup and left three to be confirmed. The four confirmed anime are Kaiju No. 8, Black Butler -Public School Arc-, Konosuba: God’s Blessing on This Wonderful World! 3, and Viral Hit.

Kaiju No. 8 is a much-awaited anime adaptation of the sci-fi action manga of the same name by Naoya Matsumoto. The anime is adapted by Production I.G. and will debut on April 13.

Black Butler is returning after years with a new arc and fans are very excited to have Sebastian and his little master back. This season will have Ciel and Sebastian back in action and going to a public school for their latest mission. It will also be released on April 13.

Speaking of getting a beloved anime back, another one is returning this season. Kazuma and his ragtag team of eccentric companions are coming back to make us laugh some more with their chaotic adventures. The third season of Konosuba, helmed by the studio Drive, is set to premiere on April 10 on Crunchyroll.

The last confirmed anime of the Spring 2024 lineup on Crunchyroll is Okuruto Noburo’s new anime Viral Hit. The anime is adapted from a manhwa of the same name featuring a bullied boy named Yoo Hobin and his journey to become a strong fighter after one of his fights got viral. It will be released on April 10.

The last three anime of the Spring 2024 are to be announced by Crunchyroll later. The lineup this season looks pretty promising and hopefully the other three unannounced anime will also be as good.