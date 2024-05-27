Mashle Season 3: First trailer and everything else we know

Harry Potter, but anime, is coming back, as Mashle Season 3 rolls into another semester at Easton Magic Academy. But how much do we know about the return?

Mashle: Magic and Muscle has been something of an underdog anime show, accruing a relatively large fanbase without rivaling the likes of Jujutsu Kaisen or Demon Slayer. Despite coming out against Solo Leveling, the second season managed to garner a fair amount of buzz.

It’s no wonder, since Mash Burnedead took on the test to become a Divine Visionary. As if Easton’s exams aren’t hard enough, he’s now got Innocent Zero to worry about as well.

Will the adaptation of Hajime Kōmoto’s manga continue? If it does, what can you expect from Mashle Season 3? We know our information-gathering spells very well, so we’ve put together all the details.

Is Mashle Season 3 confirmed?

Mashle Season 3 was confirmed on May 26, 2024. The announcement arrived two months after the end of Season 2, with a trailer and visual.

Unfortunately, what didn’t come in the reveal was a release window. The gap between the first two seasons was less than six months, with Mashle Season 1 ending in July 2023, before Season 2 premiered in January 2024.

With any luck, we’ll see a similar turnaround from A-1 Pictures, and Season 3 will arrive in late 2024 or early 2025.

Mashle Season 3 trailer

The first Mashle Season 3 trailer came with the announcement in May. Mash Burnedead is prominent as you’d expect, along with classmates like Dot Barrett and Finn Ames.

Antagonist Innocent Zero makes a pronounced appearance, teasing an encounter between Mash and the villain. At the end of the last season, Innocent pulled Mash into revealing that he’s magicless, making the Divine Visionary exam even more daunting, and Season 3 a truly exciting prospect.

What arc will Mashle Season 3 adapt?

Unlike most other manga, Mashle doesn’t have specific arcs. That said, Season 3 will adapt the Tri-Magic-Athlon part of the Divine Visionary Selection Exam at Easton Magic Academy.

Mash and his friends have to continue pushing through the Divine Visionary trials, but now with the added caveat that if Mash fails, he’ll be killed, since he wasn’t born able to wield magic. This school is harsh!

And on top of that, there’s Innocent Zero to handle. Suddenly, I’m glad my exams just involved lots of writing.

Where can you watch Mashle Season 3?

Like previous seasons, you’ll be able to watch Mashle Season 3 on Crunchyroll. Episodes will arrive weekly after the first premieres, though the day and time aren’t known as of yet.

Check out our list of upcoming anime for other releases on the way, and we have guides to My Hero Academia: You’re Next and Tower of God Season 2 as well.