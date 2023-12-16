Mashle: Magic and Muscles Season 2 gets release date and new trailer

The highly anticipated next season of Mashle: Magic and Muscles finally has a release date, so here’s everything you need to know about Season 2.

Spring 2023 introduced us to the world of Mashle: Magic and Muscles. After it quickly became a fan-favorite series in such a short time, it wasn’t easy for the fandom to let go of it. Well, following the concluding episode of the first season, we learned that Season 2 was already in production.

The first season of the anime series was an instant hit, which is evident from its 7.56 ratings on MyAnimeList. The creators surely had faith in the series, and that’s why they made a quick decision for the series’ renewal.

Mashle: Magic and Muscles Season 1 concluded with its thirteenth episode on July 1, 2023. Now, after almost six months, the second season’s release is just around the corner.

Jump Festa 2024 Blue Stage revealed that the Mashle: Magic and Muscles Season 2 will grace our screens with the premiere episode on January 6, 2023. The fandom also got a glimpse of the anticipated season’s events in a brand-new trailer that was also featured in the event.

Besides that, the voice actors of the significant characters from the show also appeared to give us exciting news and welcome the new voice actors to the team.

The upcoming season will indeed bring the pivotal characters from the introductory season back, but it will also bring two new characters to the frame. However, these new additions will be the ones who will make the life of our main protagonist hell in the Divine Visionary Selection Exam Arc.

Moreover, one of these antagonists (Margarette Macaron) is voiced by Takehito Koyasu, the one who has voiced the ape beast Zeke in Attack on Titan and Toji Fushiguro from Jujutsu Kaisen. On the other hand, the other villain (Luo-Yang) is voiced by Koki Uchiyama, who has lent his voice to the pivotal characters belonging to Haikyu and Blue Lock universe.

All the episodes of Mashle: Magic and Muscles are available to stream on Crunchyroll. Hence, if you wish to rewatch the series or are a newcomer, you can rely on the streaming platform.

Article continues after ad

