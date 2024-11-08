One Piece: Everything we know about Prince Loki

One Piece has finally introduced Prince Loki, and there are many reasons to believe that he will be the main antagonist of the arc.

One Piece Final Saga is bringing one shocking moment after another. Since the incident in Egghead is over, the Straw Hats are ready to begin their new adventure in Elbaf, the land of the Giants.

The highly-anticipated Elbaf Arc in One Piece has finally commenced as fans meet Prince Loki. Although the story had mentioned him before, his face was revealed in Chapter 1130.

His powers are unprecedented and he addresses himself as the Sun God. Although much about him has yet to be revealed, there are more than enough hints to consider him the final villain of this arc. Warning: This article contains spoilers from the upcoming One Piece Chapter 1131!

Loki was introduced in One Piece as Lola’s former fiance

Lola is Big Mom’s daughter and Chiffon’s twin sister. He falls in with her at first sight and arranges a political marriage. Big Mom happily agrees to the arrangement so she can fix her strained relationship with the Giants.

However, Lola rejects him and runs away in hopes of finding true love. However, he doesn’t seem to be in love with her based on appearance since he refuses to marry Chiffon, who looks exactly like Lola.

Loki is known as the Cursed Prince of Elbaf

Despite being a Prince of the kingdom, Loki was known as the “Accursed Prince” and the “Shame of Elbaph.” Loki was born 63 years ago and had a notorious reputation unlike his older brother Hajrudin. Hajrudin is the same Giant who was introduced in the Dressrosa Saga.

He is currently the captain of the New Giant Pirates and Luffy’s ally in the Straw Hat Grand Fleet. Loki committed all manners of evil deeds, until eventually doing something so vile that he was sentenced to crucifixion.

His enormous power comes at a price

Loki is one of the most powerful warriors in Elbaf. His strength knows no bounds, and it only increased after he acquired the legendary devil fruit. However, that devil fruit has been passed down in the royal family for generations.

He killed his father and ate the fruit, the true powers of which remain unknown. He was crucified six years ago, and it took all of Elbaf’s warriors to detain him.

One Piece Chapter 1131 reveals his bounty

According to spoilers, the World Government issued a special bounty of 2.6 billion berries on Loki’s head. However, that bounty was placed six years ago, before he ate the devil fruit and was detained. This is why his current strength is worth much more.

Loki is familiar with Shanks

Before he was sentenced, Loki had a falling out with Shanks. The manga has already revealed that Elbaf is one of Shanks’ territories so it’s understandable that he often goes in and out of the island. However, for reasons unknown, he used his haki on Loki’s subordinates and made them faint.

Loki’s subordinates mention this to Luffy and the latter gets curious about it. Loki notices the way Luffy is talking about Shanks and understands those two are close. Hence he teases the young pirate and successfully annoys him.

However, when the dust settles, Luffy again asks how he knows Shanks. Unfortunately, Loki promises to reveal the truth only when Luffy frees him. It’s unknown whether or not Luffy agrees to this.

One Piece's manga has finally concluded its Egghead Incident Arc, so check out what to expect from the Elbaf Arc.