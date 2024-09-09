The 50 best anime movies of all time

Harnessing cinematic magic from across the ages, these are Dexerto’s 50 best anime movies ever made. Anime has a penchant for producing some of the finest filmmakers and storytellers in the world.

One only needs to look at Studio Ghibli’s work to see what the best anime is capable of. But the genre and industry are so much more than any one producer or approach.

You’ve got sports anime, superhero anime, Shonen anime, of course, and plenty more besides. There are pictures for all ages, many that will only appeal to a select few, and installments from iconic franchises such as Demon Slayer, Pokemon, and Dragon Ball.

Our rundown of the finest big-screen works the world of anime has given us covers everything from basketball courts to dystopian futures and the occasional bit of romance.

50. The First Slam Dunk (2022)

Netflix

Director: Takehiko Inoue

Cast: Shugo Nakamura, Jun Kasama, Shinichiro Kamio (Japanese) / Paul Castro Jr, Jonah Scott, Aleks Le (English)

What it’s about: Shohoku High School and Sannoh Kogyo High School face off in a climactic game to decide the new regional champions, marking the end of an era for both sides.

What we think: Despite depicting the end of Slam Dunk as a whole, this film manages to be remarkably approachable by tapping into why sports matter so much. The intense play-by-play of the match itself makes perfect fodder for Shonen sensibilities, and the nostalgic throughline makes it a palpable coming-of-age story, too.

RT score: 100%

Words by Anthony McGlynn

49. A Letter to Momo (2011)

Crunchyroll

Director: Hiroyuki Okiura

Cast: Karen Miyama, Yūka, Toshiyuki Nishida (Japanese) / Amanda Pace, Stephanie Sheh, Fred Tatasciore (English)

What it’s about: Momo, an 11-year-old girl, is whisked away to a remote island by her mother. There, she befriends a trio of goblins who help her understand the complex feelings surrounding their situation.

What we think: Landing somewhere between films with invisible friends like Drop Dead Fred or Harvey and creature features, A Letter to Momo is a charming, strange, and unexpected childhood adventure. The lead character is a well-drawn portrait of someone processing major unexpected changes, and her comrades bring yet more color to a creative look at growing pains.

RT score: 81%

Words by Anthony McGlynn

48. Inu-Oh (2021)

Hulu

Director: Masaaki Yuasa

Cast: Avu-chan, Mirai Moriyama, Tasuku Emoto (Japanese) / Holden Thomas, Jonathan Leon, Cory Yee (English)

What it’s about: In 14th-century Japan, a blind, ascetic musician bonds with a boy who can contort his body through their shared love of riffs, creating a friendship that ascends way beyond mortal limitations.

What we think: A mythic rock opera that turns historic legends into fodder for increasingly large performances, Inu-Oh is a crowd-pleaser. Masaaki Yuasa proves himself one of the finest filmmakers working in anime and one with excellent taste in music to boot.

RT score: 91%

Words by Anthony McGlynn

47. One Piece Film: Strong World

Crunchyroll

Director: Munehisa Sakai

Cast: Mayumi Tanaka, Akemi Okamura, Naoto Takenaka (Japanese) / Colleen Clinkenbeard, Luci Christian, Scott McNeil (English)

What it’s about: Luffy and the Straw Hats face the Golden Lion Pirates to save Nami and protect East Blue.

What we think: One Piece has given us some awesome swashbuckling feature films over the years, and Strong World is the best of the bunch. The production quality is high, the plotting light on its feet, and you need only understand there are good pirates and bad to grasp what’s happening, though some Devil Fruit knowledge never hurts.

RT score: 89%

Words by Anthony McGlynn

46. Pokemon: The First Movie (1998)

TOHO

Director: Kunihiko Yuyama

Cast: Rica Matsumoto, Mayumi Iizuka, Yūji Ueda (Japanese) / Veronica Taylor, Rachael Lillis, Eric Stuart (English)

What it’s about: When Giovanni tasked Dr. Fuji with creating an experimental weapon, the Pokemon known as Mewtwo was born. When Mewtwo learns of his origins, he is angry to realize he is nothing more than a clone and uses his psychic powers to wreak havoc on humankind.

What we think: Don’t pay any attention to that ridiculously low Rotten Tomatoes score; Pokemon: The First Movie is epic! We finally get to see Ash and Pikachu take on a credible threat, and the stakes have never been higher thanks to Mewtwo’s formidable powers.

It’s emotional, has genuinely provocative things to say about the ethics of cloning, and features some top-drawer battle scenes. Plus, any film that gives us a quote like “I see now that the circumstances of one’s birth are irrelevant. It is what you do with the gift of life that determines who you are” deserves some respect.

RT score: 16%

Words by Jakob Barnes

45. The Boy and the Heron (2023)

Studio Ghibli

Director: Hayao Miyazaki

Cast: Soma Santoki, Masaki Suda, Aimyon (Japanese) / Luca Padovan, Robert Pattinson, Karen Fukuhara (English)

What’s it about: The Boy and the Heron follows Mahito Maki, who loses his mother in a tragic fire. His father marries Natsuko, the younger sister of Mahito’s mother, and they soon move out of Tokyo to her rural family home, where Mahito, a strange gray heron, constantly bothers him.

What we think: The Boy and the Heron is definitely not the best Hayao Miyazaki movie, but it has several elements that make the entire experience simply magical. Each frame is fascinating, which gives a sense of calmness despite the deep themes of war and emotional trauma.

RT Score: 97%

Words by Tulisha Srivastava

44. Road to Ninja: Naruto the Movie (2012)

TOHO

Director: Hayato Date

Cast: Junko Takeuchi, Chie Nakamura, Toshiyuki Morikawa (Japanese) / Maile Flanagan, Kate Higgins, Tony Oliver (English)

What it’s about: When Naruto wakes up in a strange new reality where his parents are alive and well and all his dreams are coming true, he must uncover the mystery behind this strange paradise.

What we think: Of all the Naruto movies (and there are many), Road To Ninja might be the best. There’s real fun to be had in Naruto’s dream Konoha, and the inverted personalities of all our favorite characters are hilarious. Still, the villain Menma, an evil version of Naruto, steals the show, giving us a horrifying glimpse of how deadly our hero could be if he gave in to his darker instincts.

RT score: 80%

Words by Tom Percival

43. Dragon Ball Z: Battle of Gods (2013)

Crunchyroll

Director: Masahiro Hosoda

Cast: Masako Nozawa, Kōichi Yamadera, Ryō Horikawa (Japanese) / Sean Schemmel, Jason Douglas, Christopher R. Sabat (English)

What it’s about: Goku’s victory over Frieza prompts a powerful God to seek him out, believing him to be a Super Saiyan unlike any other.

What we think: Dragon Ball Z’s power scaling goes off the rails entirely, introducing the God of Destruction, Beerus, who wants a good scrap. He’s convinced he’ll find it in Goku, who has to find Super Saiyan levels heretofore unexplored to stand a chance. Battle of Gods looks amazing, packs a punch, and re-establishes the universe for a new generation of fans.

RT score: 88%

Words by Anthony McGlynn

42. The Garden of Words (2013)

Crunchyroll

Director: Makoto Shinkai

Cast: Miyu Irino, Kana Hanazawa, Fumi Hirano (Japanese) / Patrick Poole, Maggie Flecknoe, Shelley Calene-Black (English)

What it’s about: When high schooler and aspiring shoemaker Takao decides to skip class to go to a beautiful garden, he meets a lonely woman there. In the middle of the garden, surrounded by the pitter-patter of rain, an unlikely friendship blooms between the two.

What we think: Contrary to its name, The Garden of Words doesn’t have a lot of words spoken between its two main characters. Instead, there’s a quiet camaraderie, shared feelings of loneliness, and solace found in silence. It’s a movie that needs to be felt more than watched.

Telling a love story between two people of different ages can be tricky, even more so in Takao and Yukari’s case. But Shinkai manages it with sensitivity and empathy, and for this alone, this movie and its director get kudos from us.

RT score: 84%

Words by Anamika Das

41. Gundam Wing: Endless Waltz (1998)

Crunchyroll

Director: Yasunao Aoki

Cast: Hikaru Midorikawa, Akiko Yajima, Toshihiko Seki (Japanese) / Mark Hildreth, Lisa Ann Beley, Scott McNeil (English)

What it’s about: The five pilots of Gundam Wing must return to action when an insurgent threatens the delicate peace that was established during the show.

What we think: Like much of the Gundam franchise, Endless Waltz is fueled by an almost interminable amount of future politics. Mercifully, it’s possible to set much of that aside and enjoy the film as a mecha blockbuster where five of the coolest mechs ever have their swansong.

RT score: 89%

Words by Anthony McGlynn

40. Castle in the Sky (1986)

Director: Hayao Miyazaki

Cast: Mayumi Tanaka, Keiko Yokozawa, Kotoe Hatsui (Japanese) / James Van Der Beek, Anna Paquin, Cloris Leachman (English)

Article continues after ad

What’s it about: Sheeta, a young girl who possesses a mysterious crystal amulet, manages to break from government captors. She meets Pazu, a boy who dreams of finding the fabled flying castle, Laputa. The duo embarks on a journey to discover the castle and the secrets that lie within her amulet.

What we think: The film is set in an alternate reality during the 19th century, and we follow Pazu and Sheeta in one of the most exquisitely animated and perfectly-paced stories in movie history.

Article continues after ad

The mystery surrounding Laputa and the force responsible for maintaining the floating empire above the surface provides just enough intrigue to keep the plot moving. Pazu and Sheeta’s personalities and the roguish charm of the pirates who take them in are also captivating. The alluring visuals, paired with the fascinating story, make it one of the best anime movies of all time.

Article continues after ad

RT Score: 96%

Words by Tulisha Srivastava

39. Jujutsu Kaisen 0

Crunchyroll

Director: Sunghoo Park

Cast: Megumi Ogata, Kana Hanazawa, Yuichi Nakamura (Japanese) / Kayleigh McKee, Anairis Quiñones, Kaiji Tang (English)

What it’s about: Yuta Okkotsu is enrolled Tokyo Jujutsu Technical High to help him control a cursed spirit haunting him – which turns out to be an old crush who died suddenly in a car crash.

What we think: Besides more time with Satoru Goju and learning about villain-to-be Suguru Geto, the real value of Jujutsu Kaisen 0 lies in Yuta hanging out with his fellow students. Maki, Toge, and Panda all get a little more time than normal here, making it a good entryway into an otherwise often bleak franchise.

RT score: 98%

Words by Anthony McGlynn

38. Only Yesterday (1991)

TOHO

Director: Isao Takahata

Cast: Yōko Honna, Miki Imai, Toshirō Yanagiba (Japanese) / Alison Fernandez, Daisy Ridley, Dev Patel (English)

What it’s about: Based on the manga of the same name by Hotaru Okamoto and Yuko Tone, Only Yesterday tells the story of Taeko Okajima, an office worker from Tokyo who travels to her home village and imagines what life could have been had she stayed.

What we think: While other anime films on this list feature giant robots, kaiju, and people throwing fireballs at each other, Only Yesterday is far more down to Earth. That said, there’s still a wonderful magic about this film, after all, which of us hasn’t fantasized about how life could have turned out had we taken a different path? It’s that ubiquity that makes Only Yesterday so wonderfully touching. Perhaps more impressively, the film manages to be wistful without being sad or melancholy.

RT score: 100%

Words by Tom Percival

37. Metropolis (2001)

Crunchyroll

Director: Katsuhiro Otomo

Cast: Yuka Imoto, Kei Kobayashi, Hiroaki Okada (Japanese) / Rebecca Forstadt, Brianne Siddall, Michael Reisz (English)

What it’s about: The ruler of a technocratic dystopia attempts to replace his daughter with a highly advanced robot, who’s also integral to a new weapon he’s built. Tima, as she’s known, then catches the interest of several others in a massive case of subterfuge.

What we think: Though not a remake of Fritz Lang’s 1927 classic of the same name, Katsuhio Otomo’s film carries many of the same themes. Capitalism rules and instead of helping society, the richest only want to build bigger toys to expand their perceived empire.

But revolution beckons, not least from inside the house, when a monument to spreading grief chooses life. Unsurprising if you’re genre savvy, but pleasing nonetheless.

RT score: 87%

Words by Anthony McGlynn

36. Demon Slayer: Mugen Train

Crunchyroll

Director: Haruo Sotozaki

Cast: Natsuki Hanae, Satoshi Hino, Daisuke Hirakawa (Japanese) / Zach Aguilar, Mark Whitten, Landon McDonald (English)

What it’s about: Tanjiro and his fellow slayers in training join a mission to stop a powerful demon that’s been on a rampage – something that proves to be even more challenging than expected.

What we think: Few other anime even come close to the kind of action Demon Slayer brings, and Mugen Train takes everything to the next level. Besides the awesome spectacle, we get more chilling terror through Enmu, a reserved member of Muzan’s forces.

RT score: 98%

Words by Anthony McGlynn

35. My Hero Academia: Two Heroes (2018)

TOHO

Director: Kenji Nagasaki

Cast: Daiki Yamashita, Kenta Miyake, Mirai Shida (Japanese) / Justin Briner, Christopher Sabat, Erica Mendez (English)

What it’s about: Set between the Final Exams and Forest Training Camp arcs, Two Heroes follows Deku and All-Might as they take a trip to I-Island. This incredible floating island is the home of David Shield and his daughter Melissa, a pair of incredible inventors. When the villainous Wolfram attacks the area, though, Deku and All-Might must team up to take the powerful foe down.

What we think: My Hero Academia has always managed to balance high-stakes action with wonderful comedic moments, and Two Heroes is no different. With that said, the real reasons Two Heroes earned a spot on this list are the uncompromisingly optimistic tone and the final epic fight between Wolfram and the One For All users. Did anyone else get chills when they used the Double Detroit Smash?

RT score: 100%

Words by Tom Percival

34. Belladonna of Sadness (1973)

Crunchyroll

Director: Eiichi Yamamoto

Cast: Aiko Nagayama, Katsutaka Ito, Tatsuya Nakadai (Japanese)

What it’s about: The Devil offers to help a woman who’s been sexually assaulted, only for the deal to become a horrific double-edged sword.

What we think: If John Waters made an anime film, this is probably how it would look and sound. Erotic and elusive, it’s easy to get lost in the psychedelia of Belladonna of Sadness, but not so easy you overlook the grim details of the narrative. Beneath the violence lies comment on the endless brutality many women face, though sometimes any meaning can seem a bit lost.

RT score: 90%

Words by Anthony McGlynn

33. Digimon: The Movie (2000)

Crunchyroll

Director: Mamoru Hosoda, Shigeyasu Yamauchi

Cast: Colleen O’Shaughnessey, Joshua Seth, Michael Reisz

What it’s about: An amalgamation of various short films and TV storylines from the Digimon universe, this feature-length offering takes place within the first two seasons of the original show. We see the origins of Agumon and Greymon, learn more about the DigiDestined, and see Diaboromon infect the world’s computer systems.

What we think: Honestly, Digimon: The Movie is a bit of a mess, but we love it all the same. While Pokémon may have been the king of collectible critters in the ‘90s and early ‘00s, Digimon offered a viable alternative (or addition) to your Saturday morning cartoon routine.

The human characters aren’t quite as interesting or endearing as Pokémon’s, but the monsters in the Digimon world are very cool, and the battles go just as hard.

RT score: 24%

Words by Jakob Barnes

32. The Red Turtle (2016)

TOHO

Director: Michaël Dudok de Wit

Cast: N/A

What it’s about: When a man is shipwrecked on an island, he is all alone with no hope for survival. That is, until he meets a giant red turtle, and she helps him find hope, love, and purpose.

What we think: It is truly astounding the depth of emotion The Red Turtle is able to evoke with no dialogue at all. Not only is this a stunning, surrealist dream on a visual level, but The Red Turtle is a truly profound reflection of the strength we find from our connections to others and how important it is to cherish the ones we love.

RT score: 92%

Words by Jakob Barnes

31. Tokyo Godfathers (2003)

Crunchyroll

Director: Satoshi Kon

Cast: Tooru Emori, Yoshiaki Umegaki, Aya Okamoto (Japanese) / Crispin Freeman, David Manis, Erica Schroeder (English)

What it’s about: On a freezing cold Christmas Eve in Tokyo, three homeless misfits stumble across an abandoned baby and set off to reunite it with its parents.

What we think: Up there with Home Alone, Die Hard, and The Muppet Christmas Carol as one of the best Christmas movies ever made, Tokyo Godfathers is an offbeat but charming film about the value of found family. While its themes are sentimental, the film’s never mawkish or maudlin; instead, it serves as a lively testament to the power and importance of human connection even in the face of a society that would rather forget about you.

RT score: 92%

Words by Tom Percival

30. Weathering With You (2019)

Crunchyroll

Director: Makoto Shinkai

Cast: Kotaro Daigo, Nana Mori, Shun Oguri (Japanese) / Brandon Engman, Ashley Boettcher, Lee Pace (English)

What it’s about: A high school student runs away from home to Tokyo, where he meets a teenage girl who can manipulate the weather. Together they start a business fixing people’s problems through rain and sunshine, but such powers gradually take their toll.

What we think: Makoto Shinkai questions the burden placed on youth to fix the world’s ills, positing that nobody should have to make a total sacrifice in the face of widespread environmental threats. Alternatively, you can view Weathering With You as a slightly grungy love story about two misfits determined to walk alone.

The harmony between these readings – and however else you interpret the picture – demonstrates how Makoto has become such an esteemed filmmaker.

RT score: 92%

Words by Anthony McGlynn

29. Nausicaä of the Valley of the Wind (1984)

Toei Company

Director: Hayao Miyazaki

Cast: Sumi Shiamoto, Gorō Naya, Yōji Matsuda (Japanese) / Alison Lohman, Patrick Stewart, Uma Thurman (English)

What it’s about: In a post-apocalyptic world, Princess Nausicaä guards the Valley of the Wind and tries to stop two dueling nations from destroying their home.

What we think: When we talk about anime that’s ahead of its time, Nausicaä of the Valley of the Wind leads the pack. Sure, the name is a mouthful, but a Dune-like battle fitted with a retro ’80s soundtrack is sure to blow your mind. Whisper it, but Nausicaä herself might be the best-written female character in cinematic history.

RT score: 90%

Words by Jasmine Valentine

28. The Girl Who Leapt Through Time (2006)

Crunchyroll

Director: Mamoru Hosada

Cast: Riisa Naka, Takuya Ishida, Mitsutaka Itakura (Japanese) / Emily Hirst, Andrew Francis, Alex Zahara (English)

What it’s about: Makoto Konno is about to graduate from high school, and like most teenagers, she has no idea what to do about her future. So, she spends her days hanging out with her best friends until one day she discovers her newfound ability to leap through time.

What we think: If you’re getting tired of time travel, you must give The Girl Who Leapt Through Time a go before you quit it for good. About more than time travel, this movie looks at human relationships and finding oneself. Makoto, as a whole, is a very imperfect character, but it’s her imperfection that makes her so relatable.

As she leaps through time, we travel with her. Madhouse does a wonderful job at setting the film apart with its vintage-looking art and simplistic character designs. It’s not trying to be pretty with sparkly eyes and colorful hair, and that adds to its charm.

RT score: 84%

Words by Anamika Das

27. The Castle of Cagliostro (1979)

TOHO

Director: Hayao Miyazaki

Cast: Yasuo Yamada, Sumi Shimamoto, Tarō Ishida (Japanese) / Bob Bergen, Joan-Carol O’Connell, Michael McConnohie (English)

What it’s about: Thief Arsene rescues a princess from thugs along with his colleague. Soon, they realize that she holds part of the key to a treasure that they have been looking for.

What we think: Just when you think you’ve seen everything Miyazaki has to offer, you remember one of the first movies he ever made. Existing way before the founding of Studio Ghibli, the trademark silliness, humor, and magical wonder is ever-present in this thrilling romp. Just to give it an extra sprinkle of camp, you might also know it by the franchise — Lupin the Third, a long-running master thief who’s led dozens of shows and films over the years.

RT score: 95%

Words by Jasmine Valentine

26. Wicked City (1987)

Crunchyroll

Director: Yoshiaki Kawajiri

Cast: Yūsaku Yara, Toshiko Fujita, Ichirō Nagai (Japanese) / Gregory Snegoff, Gaye Kruger, Mike Reynolds (English)

What it’s about: In future Tokyo, special operatives keep the peace between our world and another dimension full of demons. One such agent gets a demonic partner for a special case that threatens a fragile peace agreement.

What we think: Yoshiaki Kawajiri often gets more credit for Ninja Scroll these days, but Wicked City is lowkey his biggest achievement. The overwrought, seedy aesthetic shows some age now, yet the novel blend of fantasy and dystopian sci-fi still has a freshness to it. The ‘80s produced a lot of bangers, and this is definitely one of them.

RT score: 66%

Words by Anthony McGlynn

25. Ponyo (2008)

TOHO

Director: Hayao Miyazaki

Cast: Yuuri Nara, Hiroki Doi, Tomoko Yamaguchi (Japanese) / Noah Cyrus, Frankie Jonas, Tina Fey (English)

What it’s about: Brunhilde, a human-like fish creature, lives underwater with her wizard father and numerous sisters. But, one day, she is separated from her magical family and ends up in the hands of a young boy named Sōsuke, who gives her a new name: Ponyo. As Ponyo learns more about the ways of humankind, she develops a yearning to be a real girl and leave her aquatic life behind.

What we think: Studio Ghibli movies are pretty odd at the best of times – it’s a big part of the reason we love them so much – but Ponyo is quite possibly the weirdest and most wonderful of them all. It’s a charming tale of what it means to be human, and the childlike innocence of it all makes Ponyo one of the sweetest anime movies around, and one all the family can enjoy.

RT score: 91%

Words by Jakob Barnes

24. Dragon Ball Z: Resurrection ‘F’ (2015)

Director: Tadayoshi Yamamuro

Cast: Masako Nozawa, Ryō Horikawa, Ryūsei Nakao (Japanese) / Sean Schemmel, Christopher R. Sabat, Christopher Ayres (English)

What it’s about: After Frieza is resurrected by his minions, the Dragon Ball villain decides he needs to train if he ever wants to defeat Goku. After several grueling months, the galactic tyrant returns to Earth to take down his nemesis. Still, Frieza’s not the only one who has unlocked a new power.

What we think: While Dragon Ball: Battle of the Gods played up the comedic aspects of the franchise, Resurrection ‘F’ went all out on brutal action scenes. As a result, the film features some of the most vicious scenes of violence ever depicted in a Dragon Ball movie.

The scene where Frieza tortures a powerless Gohan is genuinely shocking. As harrowing as that is, it makes Frieza’s downfall later in the film, at the hands of Vegeta, no less, all the more cathartic.

RT score: 83%

Words by Tom Percival

23. Princess Mononoke (1997)

Max

Director: Hayao Miyazaki

Cast: Yoji Matsuda, Yuriko Ishida, Yuko Tanaka (Japanese) / Billy Crudup, Claire Danes, Minnie Driver (English)

What it’s about: When Prince Ashitaka gets cursed while saving his tribe, he sets out to Tatara to cure it. There he finds himself caught in a war between Lady Eboshi, who wants to destroy the forest, and San and the forest spirits, who are ready to protect it with their lives.

What we think: What sets Miyazaki’s works apart from every other anime filmmaker is their appeal to every age bracket. However, in Princess Mononoke, he isn’t subtle in his message. The war between nature and technology has been going on for generations, and sadly, it’s going to run some more, and that’s why Princess Mononoke remains relevant even 25 years after its release.

Like every Studio Ghibli film, this is full of beautiful imagery with a well-crafted plot that weaves in strands of folklore. At its center stands an intriguing hero who isn’t afraid to fight for her home and her beliefs, which makes it a compelling watch time and again.

RT score: 93%

Words by Anamika Das

22. Bubble (2022)

Netflix

Director: Tetsurō Araki

Cast: Jun Shison, Riria, Alice Hirose (Japanese) / Zach Aguilar, Emi Lo, Erica Lindbeck (English)

What it’s about: Mysterious, physics-defying bubbles force everyone to evacuate Tokyo. A parkour expert, Hibiki, discovers a woman, Uta, who’s somehow connected to the bubbles, and the two realize their lives are strangely connected.

What we think: Bubble is an understated masterpiece from Wit Studio in terms of visuals. The effervescent colors of the bubbles across an overgrown Tokyo, set against a clear blue sky, are mesmerizing. The love story placed on top makes it enough to make you feel like you’re walking on air.

RT score: 50%



Words by Anthony McGlynn

21. Whisper of the Heart (1995)

Max

Director: Yoshifumi Kondō

Cast: Yōko Honna, Issei Takahashi, Shigeru Muroi (Japanese) / Brittany Snow, David Gallagher, Jean Smart (English)

What’s it about: Shizuku enjoys reading fiction and writing poetry and notices a boy named Seiji, who is always getting the same books as her and wants to discover his identity. One day, she sees a strange cat on a train and follows it only to discover an intriguing antique store, where she meets Seiji, and their romance begins.

What we think: While Shizuku is full of doubt, Seiji has dreams he wants to achieve. Watching Seiji motivates her to chase something she likes, pushing her on a personal journey. Although it’s not a ‘magical’ film, there are elements of fantasy spread throughout the narrative, especially with Shizuku crafting a story about the baron.

The film explores honest and nostalgic emotions, inspiring butterflies from our own memories. The captivating young romance sparks complex feelings that make it a distinct and wholly worthwhile watch.

RT Score: 95%

Words by Tulisha Srivastava

20. When Marnie Was There (2014)

Studio Ghibli

Director: Hiromasa Yonebayashi

Cast: Sara Takatsuki, Kasumi Arimuna, Hana Sugisaki (Japanese) / Hailee Steinfeld, Kieran Shipka, Catherine O’Hara (English)

What it’s about: When Anna goes to stay with relatives in Hokkaido, she meets Marnie, who promises to keep her secrets. As the pair spend the summer together, Anna learns more about Marnie’s mysterious history.

What we think: If you are looking for the most underrated Studio Ghibli film of all time, you’ve found it. Both heartbreaking and beautiful, When Marnie Was There delivers all of the classic Ghibli attributes in a quietly brilliant way, playing into the softer side of the studio’s repertoire.

RT score: 92%

Words by Jasmine Valentine

19. The End of Evangelion (1997)

Netflix

Director: Kazuya Tsurumaki and Hideaki Anno

Cast: Megumi Ogata, Kotono Mitsuishi, Megumi Hayashibara (Japanese) / Casey Mongillo, Carrie Keranen, Ryan Bartley (English)

What it’s about: Asuka and Shinji try to prevent the Third Impact in an alternative ending to Neon Genesis Evangelion that bends, defies, and casts aside whatever logic you thought the show held.

What we think: The battle of mechs and angels becomes a stunning, willfully obtuse final encounter. Hideaki Anno plunges headfirst into the raw freedom of animation, allowing the work to be guided by emotion, psychology, and whatever else feels right. Puzzling yet gratifying.

RT score: 92%

Words by Anthony McGlynn

18. Porco Rosso (1992)

TOHO

Director: Hayao Miyazaki

Cast: Shūichirō Moriyama, Tokiko Kato, Akemi Okamura (Japanese) / Michael Keaton, Cary Elwes, Kimberly Williams-Paisley (English)

What it’s about: The year is 1929. Porco Rosso, an Italian fighter pilot from World War I, is cursed to have the head of a pig, and he’s a wanted man for his anti-establishment ways. While dealing with romantic entanglements, friendly rivalries, and a fascist government, Porco flies for freedom and those closest to him.

What we think: On the surface, Porco Rosso is a really endearing, fun, and beautifully animated adventure movie. But dig deeper, and themes of anti-fascism and anti-war sentiments become apparent, handled masterfully and intelligently by Miyazaki. It’s not quite regarded among the upper echelons of the Ghibli oeuvre, but it really should be.

RT score: 96%

Words by Jakob Barnes

17. Ghost in the Shell (1995)

Shochiku

Director: Manley Oshii

Cast: Atsuko Tanaka, Akio Otsuka, Iemasa Kayumi (Japanese) / Mimi Woods, Richard Epcar, Tom Wyner (English)

What it’s about: In a dystopian future, a cyborg policewoman and her partner set out to find the Puppet Master, the mastermind behind a crime wave.

What we think: Long before Scarlett Johansson took over the role of Major Motoko Kusanagi for herself, Ghost in the Shell was an archetype for what cyberpunk anime could look like. Unlike the action-packed stories that came before and after, this film moves at a calculated and steady pace – which makes it all the more chilling.

RT score: 95%

Words by Jasmine Valentine

16. The Wind Rises (2013)

Max

Director: Hayao Miyazaki

Cast: Hideaki Anno, Miori Takimoto, Hidetoshi Nishijima (Japanese) / Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Emily Blunt, John Krasinski (English)

What’s it about: The Wind Rises fictionalizes the life of Jiro Horikoshi, designer of the Mitsubishi A5M fighter aircraft and its successor, the Mitsubishi A6M Zero. Both were used by Japan during World War II.

It’s an adaptation of Miyazaki’s manga of the same name.

What we think: An adaptation of Miyazaki’s manga of the same name, the narrative presents us with a portrait of a young man who is a dreamer and thinker. He realizes that his dreams can come true due to his surroundings, and he pursues them to a world-shaping effect.

Hayao Miyazaki moves away from the fantasy genre to depict the tale of a man who has always captivated him. At one point, this was going to be his swansong, and it would’ve made for a perfect exit.

RT Score: 88%

Words by Tulisha Srivastava

15. 5 Centimeters per Second (2007)

Netflix

Director: Makoto Shinkai

Cast: Kenji Mizuhashi, Ayaka Onoue, Satomi Hanamura (Japanese) / Johnny Yong Bosch, Tara Platt, Kira Buckland (English)

What it’s about: Takaki and Akari are childhood friends who are estranged when Akari has to move. Despite the distance between them, they keep in touch and fall in love. But as time passes by, real life gets inside their rose-tinted sphere. Yet, the young lovers keep hoping to reunite one day.

What we think: 5 Centimeters per Second is an aching tale of first love. It’s not a movie that’ll have you sobbing into tissues but one where you’ll find yourself emotionally exhausted by the end. The movie is painfully relatable, and though real life is hardly ever as pretty as Shinkai’s beautifully curated backgrounds, it still reminds us of the innocence we all have that gets lost with time.

5 Centimeters Per Second also lacks the lore usually found in his works, but in its place, he filled the film with raw human emotions, from the joy of love to the loneliness of separation.

RT score: 88%

Words by Anamika Das

14. Perfect Blue (1997)

Rex Entertainment

Director: Satoshi Kon

Cast: Junko Iwao, Rica Matsumoto, Shinpachi Tsuji (Japanese) / Ruby Marlowe, Wendee Lee, Bob Marx (English)

What it’s about: Japanese girl band member Mima is encouraged by her agent to quit singing and pursue an acting career, beginning with a role in a murder mystery TV show. Soon, a stalker starts revealing her whereabouts online, pretending to be her.

What we think: The movie that proved anime could be more than fantasy-filled epics, Perfect Blue, is one of the most unhinged films of all time. Disturbing to the point of being unable to look away, Kon’s creepy score and understanding of the blossoming problems in internet culture were ahead of their time, lifting his animated nightmare to GOAT status.

RT score: 83%

Words by Jasmine Valentine

13. Belle (2021)

TOHO

Director: Mamoru Hosoda

Cast: Kaho Nakamura, Takeru Satoh, HANA (Japanese) / Kylie McNeill, Manny Jacinto, Hunter Schafer (English)

What it’s about: High school student Suzu becomes a globally beloved singer after entering a virtual world. Amid the adoration, she tries to discover the identity of a mysterious beast who’s on the run from vigilantes.

What we think: Forget everything you know about Beauty and the Beast because Belle is a worthwhile story in its own right. With an absolutely banging soundtrack, the world of U is a visual smorgasbord of textures and colors, with the incredibly endearing throughline of leaning to just be yourself. Be warned — the more Belle goes on, the sadder it gets.

RT score: 95%

Words by Jasmine Valentine

12. My Neighbor Totoro (1988)

Max

Director: Hayao Miyazaki

Cast: Noriko Hidaka, Chika Sakamoto, Hitoshi Takagi (Japanese) / Dakota Fanning, Elle Fanning, Frank Welker (English)

What it’s about: Little Satsuki and Mei relocate to the countryside with their father after their mother is hospitalized. Eventually, the sisters meet and befriend the huge, bunny-like forest spirit, Totoro, and learn of a mystical world that lies in parallel to theirs.

What we think: Nobody weaves fantastical elements into a film quite like Hayao Miyazaki. A master of his craft, his worlds are always so enchanting and full of interesting characters that you end up wanting to live in it for a little while. This is rarely truer than in My Neighbor Totoro.

This 1988 film is as iconic as they come. From the tiny dust bunnies to Nekobus, not to mention the titular forest spirit himself, every character is legendary. But more than that, it’s the calm, idyllic, yet oh-so-fantastical feel of this movie that makes this one of our favorite comfort watches, time and again.

RT score: 93%

Words by Anamika Das

11. Hotarubi no Mori e (2011)

Director: Takahiro Omori

Cast: Kôki Uchiyama, Ayane Sakura, Izumi Sawada (Japanese)

What’s it about: Six-year-old Hotaru Takegawa visits her grandfather’s house during a summer vacation. However, she gets lost in a forest rumored to have spirits roaming around. A mysterious boy wearing a mask helps her, sparking a years-long friendship.

What we think: Hotarubi no Mori e is very simplistic, mainly because of its short runtime. While the supporting characters and the enchanted forest aren’t fully fleshed out, the main storyline primarily focuses on Hotaru and Gin.

They comfort one another when each is at their loneliest. Gradually, they move from a strong friendship to love. The piano and violin pieces elevate the melancholic affection between the two, leaving viewers with a beautiful impression of their encounters over the years.

IMDb score: 7.8

Words by Tulisha Srivastava

10. The Tale of the Princess Kaguya (2013)

Netflix

Director: Isao Takahata

Cast: Aki Asakura, Takeo Chii, Nobuko Miyamoto (Japanese) / Chloe Grace Moretz, James Caan, Mary Steenburgen (English)

What it’s about: A young girl is taken in by a bamboo cutter and his wife after they discover her growing inside a bamboo shoot. Her presence brings good fortune, but as she gets older, it becomes clear one day, the honorary princess may have to leave.

What we think: This gorgeous, spellbinding interpretation of a centuries old Japanese folk tale puts a fine point on Isao Takahata’s extraordinary talents. A minimal colour palette mostly consisting of pink and black pastel gives the feeling of watching an ancient scroll come to life, preserving the tale’s delicate wonder. It’s a true rarity, like Isao himself.

RT score: 100%

Words by Anthony McGlynn

9. A Silent Voice (2016)

Director: Naoko Yamada

Cast: Miyu Irino, Saori Hayami, Aoi Yūki (Japanese) / Robbie Daymond, Lexi Cowden, Kristen Sullivan (English)

What’s it about: Shouya Ishida beats boredom by mercilessly bullying a deaf girl, Shouko Nishimiya, in elementary school. Shouko transfers to another school, but Shouya’s former friends ostracize him throughout his elementary and middle school years. His guilt weighs him down until he meets Shouko again and tries to redeem himself.

What we think: A Silent Voice is a heartbreaking yet beautiful tale of a young boy’s honest attempts to atone for his past while also being haunted by it. From Shouya’s gradual downfall to his redemption, the film focuses on some important life lessons.

The depiction of deafness is strong from the perspective of both the deaf person and others around them. It explores several themes, including loneliness and the realization that one is never truly alone. While the film may have its shortcomings, it is a compelling story and an experience like no other.

RT Score: 94%

Words by Tulisha Srivastava

8. Memories (1995)

Amazon Prime Video

Director: Katsuhiro Otomo, Tensai Okamura, Kōji Morimoto

Cast: Tsutomu Isobe, Hideyuki Hori, Yuu Hayashi (Japanese) / Marc Swint, Stephen Fu, Jack Britton (English)

What it’s about: A haunted spaceship, some extreme bio-terrorism, and the military-industrial complex make up the concepts behind a three-part anthology.

What we think: Memories tends to be noted for Magnetic Rose, the first film of the trilogy, written by one Satoshi Kon. The creepy puzzle-box spectacle, following two engineers exploring an abandoned vessel floating through space, is perhaps the best of the three entries. However that’s not to suggest the others should be overlooked. Memories is the sum of its parts, a treatise for an incredible era in animation and filmmaking.

RT score: 82%

Words by Anthony McGlynn

7. Grave of the Fireflies (1988)

Netflix

Director: Isao Takahata

Cast: Tsutomu Tatsumi, Ayano Shiraishi, Yoshiko Shinohara (Japanese) / Adam Gibbs, Emily Neves, Shelley Calene-Black (English)

What it’s about: Drawing from Akikyuki Nosaka’s life experiences and set during World War II, Grave of the Fireflies follows Seita, a Navy soldier’s son, his younger sister Setsuko, and their struggle for survival. Unable to stay with family, the siblings set up a home in an abandoned cave by the lake as they try to live off of anything they can find.

What we think: Grave of the Fireflies is an emotional experience. The siblings’ journey is full of hardships, and it’s not easy to watch. Even the lighter moments, such when Seita and Setsuko play around the house or gather fireflies to light their cave, are tinged with sadness because those are just fleeting moments of joy.

It’s a sweet yet very saddening story that blends in with the harrowing reality of war. While we do see the impact on civilians, the film focuses primarily on the siblings, making it emotionally crushing.

RT Score: 100%

Words by Tulisha Srivastava

6. Akira (1988)

TOHO

Director: Katsuhiro Otomo

Cast: Mitsuo Iwata, Nozomu Sasaki Mami Koyama (Japanese) / Cam Clarke, Jan Rabson, Lara Cody (English)

What it’s about: In the wake of a nuclear war that decimates Tokyo, corruption, violence, and crime plague the streets. It’s here, in this apocalyptic wasteland, that a young gang of rebellious teens become intertwined in a secret government experiment to create superpowered children, and the most dangerous of them all, Akira, is about to be unleashed on Neo-Tokyo.

What we think: For my money, Akira is the best anime movie of all time, but who am I to argue with the democratic process that put together this list? It’s definitely the coolest, anyway. From the jaw-dropping designs of Neo-Tokyo to the rousing and dynamic action of the various chases, fights, and superpowered mutations, Akira is slick from start to finish.

It’s a film full of iconic moments, which is testament to the provocative and cerebral story at its heart. It’s wild to think that this movie barely even scratches the surface of the six-part manga, but Otomo does an impeccable job of condensing that epic tale into a two-hour movie.

RT score: 91%

Words by Jakob Barnes

5. Paprika (2006)

Sony Pictures

Director: Satoshi Kon

Cast: Megumi Hayashibara, Tōru Emori, Katsunosuke Hori (Japanese) / Cindy Robinson, Yuri Lowenthal, Michael Forest (English)

What it’s about: Based on a 1993 novel by Yasutaka Tsutsui, Paprika sees an incredible yet very dangerous device, one that allows the user to enter other people’s dreams, fall into the wrong hands. With a dream terrorist at large causing literal nightmares, a dream detective enters the land of the subconscious to take them down.

What we think: It’s hard not to compare Paprika to Inception because the Christopher Nolan movie essentially lifts entire sequences—most notably the rotating corridor fight scene—straight out of this epic anime thriller. The bold and vibrant visuals are the perfect backdrop for the surreal, complex film, which combines lighter moments with genuinely gripping set pieces.

RT score: 86%

Words by Jakob Barnes

4. Suzume (2022)

Crunchyroll

Director: Makoto Shinkai

Cast: Nanoka Hara, Hokuto Matsumura, Eri Fukatsu (Japanese) / Nichole Sakura, Josh Keaton, Roger Craig Smith (English)

Article continues after ad

What it’s about: When Suzume meets the handsome Souta looking for ruins, she can’t help but follow him out of curiosity. But all hell breaks loose when she moves a stone in the ruins and is told that her little action just brought about a fearsome calamity upon Japan.

What we think: Shinkai never disappoints, as evidenced by his impressive filmography, and he didn’t with Suzume either. Suzume has everything you expect in a Shinkai movie: a mythical story, beautiful scenery, soulful music, and likable characters to root for, not to forget the inevitable twist he’s tucked in towards the end. It’s the perfect film to sit down with and have your mind blown.

RT score: 96%

Words by Anamika Das

3. Howl’s Moving Castle (2004)

Max

Director: Hayao Miyazaki

Cast: Chieko Baisho, Takuya Kimura, Akihiro Miwa (Japanese) / Emily Mortime, Christian Bale, Lauren Bacall (English)

What it’s about: A young woman named Sophie Hatter meets the infamous wizard Howl before being cursed by the Witch of the Waste and transformed into a 90-year-old woman. Stuck in a feud between a witch and a wizard, all she can do is leave home without getting discovered by her mother. However, a new adventure awaits her.

What we think: Set in a magical world, Howl’s Moving Castle touches on humanity, selfhood, compassion, and belonging while also looking at war and its evils. Hayao Miyazaki’s work is often anti-war, and Howl’s Moving Castle portrays real-world conflicts as arbitrary and fueled by the desires of the people sitting at the top.

It’s compelling, poetic, romantic, and though the end might seem neat and tidy, it’s the kind of conclusion we all hope for in the darkest times.

RT Score: 87%

Words by Tulisha Srivastava

2. Your Name (2016)

Crunchyroll

Director: Makoto Shinkai

Cast: Mone Kamishirashi, Ryunosuke Kamiki, Ryo Narita (Japanese) / Stephanie Sheh, Michael Sinterniklaas, Kyle Hebert (English)

What it’s about: Village girl Mitsuha dreams of living in a city. But when her wish finally comes true, she finds it comes with a catch. She’s now in a city but in the body of an unfamiliar boy. And before she knows it, she keeps swapping bodies with this city boy called Taki.

What we think: The movie that made Makoto Shinkai a director everyone pays attention to. Shinkai often has fantastical elements in his movies, but in Your Name, it’s at its peak. The idea of “musubi” is mysterious and intriguing and draws you in before you know it.

But that’s not all. From art to music to characters, this film has everything going for it. It’s incredibly fun to watch and will make you laugh frequently. But when the time comes, it’ll also make you gasp and tear up. You’ll experience an array of human emotions before coming out humming songs that you can’t even pronounce properly.

RT score: 98%

Words by Anamika Das

1. Spirited Away (2001)

Max

Director: Hayao Miyazaki

Cast: Rumi Hiiragi, Miyu Irino, Mari Natsuki (Japanese) / Daveigh Chase, Jason Marsden, Suzanne Pleshette (English)

What it’s about: Chihiro and her parents are moving home when their trip takes an unexpected turn into the spirit world, where terrors and delights await.

What we think: The master, Hayao Miyazaki, takes us between realms to a place where nothing is as it seems. Chihiro, lost and scared but nonetheless resourceful, has to find her way through a bathhouse full of oddities and rescue her parents before it’s too late.

She eventual gets assistance, as Hayao weaves hope through the despair, finding magic in the process. Spirited Away seems like the stuff of dreams – gorgeous, fantastical, nuanced and spiritual. Yet it’s the work of regular people, pushed and pulled through creative machinations. A gift in every sense, that leaves you wondering what other beauties lie just out of sight, watching over us, waiting for our presence.

RT score: 96%

Words by Anthony McGlynn

