One Piece is filled with mystical and marvellous Devil Fruits. Here are the 10 strongest, so far.

Mysterious Devil Fruits are scattered throughout the One Piece world. Capable of granting whoever eats them with special powers, like Monkey D. Luffy’s ability to stretch his body like rubber.

No two Devil Fruit powers are the same. However, there is one particular quirk that links everyone and anyone who has eaten them. A Devil Fruit user gains superpowers and, for some reason, loses the ability to swim.

So, from fire-breathing dragons to earth-moving shockwaves, here are the ten most powerful Devil Fruits in One Piece so far.

10 most powerful One Piece Devil Fruits, ranked

Now that we finally understand the true nature of Luffy’s Devil Fruit, let’s go back through the strongest and most iconic fruits across the One Piece universe.

10. Soru Soru no Mi

Big Mom’s Soru Soru no Mi, or Soul Fruit, grants her with the terrifying ability of being able to control and manipulate souls, and animate any object she chooses.

This Devil Fruit ability puts the shivers in everyone’s timbers, as she commands powerful living weapons like Zeus and Prometheus to take on her enemies. She also doesn’t need to fear any injury because she can animate her body parts to fix themselves. Plus, since extracting a soul reduces a victim’s lifespan can be instantly fatal, she also possesses the ability to kill at will. Terrifying, right?

9. Hie Hie no Mi

Former Marine Admiral Kuzan’s Hie Hie no Mi, or Ice-Ice fruit, is easily one of the most powerful Devil Fruit of all time. This Logia-type fruit provides its user with the ability to conjure, manipulate and transform into ice at will – including stunning its targets and allowing its user to walk on water.

It’s versatile uses make it formidable in battle, but also useful for everyday life. Kuzan’s Hie Hie no Mi fruit is so powerful, it even changed half of Punk Hazard’s landscape into a barren ice-land.

8. Magu Magu no Mi

We’ve had ice, so now it’s time for fire. Next up is the Magu Magu no Mi, or the Magma Maga Fruit.

This Logia-type Devil Fruit was eaten by one of One Piece’s most powerful marines, Admiral Akainu. Known for his ruthless (and often brutal) personality streak, this fiery Devil Fruit complements him with its destructive power. But it doesn’t just allow Akainu to burn everything he sees. It can also cause flaming meteors to fall from the sky and prevents his enemies from getting too close. Because who would want to risk getting burned in close-quarters combat?

7. Nikyu Nikyu no Mi

Next up is our first Paramecia-type Devil Fruit. This one is Bartholomew Kuma’s Nikyu Nikyu no Mi or Paw Paw Fruit, which enables him to repel anything he touches through paws manifested on his hands, including people and objects.

This is particularly useful in combat, because Kuma is able to send his opponents flying, deflect attacks and prevent himself from getting hurt by any incoming object. It’s also able to impact people’s memories, with some fans suspecting that it can go as far as enabling Kuma to teleport himself or someone else, manipulate their souls, and even wipe their memories.

6. Op-Op Fruit

Next up is another fruit-classification we haven’t seen yet on this list. The Op-Op or Operation Operation fruit, which enables its user to create a new domain over which they have total control.

Currently in the possession of rookie North Blue pirate Trafalgar D. Water Law, this fruit enables him to manipulate people within the sphere he creates, including removing their hearts and limbs without killing them.

The fruit’s power enables Trafalgar Law to teleport people during battle, create powerful shockwaves, and also avoid getting hurt from oncoming attacks. There’s also the possibility that he’s able to perform an Immortality Procedure, where he can give up his life to ensure that someone else can live forever. Although, this hasn’t been confirmed yet.

5. Gura Gura no Mi

Also known as the Quake Fruit, and once used by the late Whitebeard, this Devil Fruit is true to its name. It enables its user to create powerful earthquake like shockwaves that are so powerful they can even cause tsunamis.

During the series, we discovered how Whitebeard used his Devil Fruit power to gain total dominion over the seas, split Marineford island in half and even create tsunami waves that could destroy any army.

4. Toshi Toshi no Mi

Up until recently, this Devil Fruit ability wouldn’t have been included on any “most powerful” list. However, recent events in the One Piece manga have revealed the Bonney’s Devil Fruit could be one of the most powerful ones yet.

We’ve already seen Bonney’s ability to manipulate the ages of people around her. However, she can also freely change her own state, enabling her to transform herself into anything her future self could potentially be. Which, as we’ve seen in the manga, she was able to turn into a version of the Sun God Nika.

3. Pika Pika no Mi

At number three, we have the formidable Pika Pika no Mi fruit. In the possession of Kizaru, who is a terrifying Naval Admiral, it enables him to turn his body into light – which means he becomes incredibly fast and agile.

It also has battle purposes, providing him with the ability to shoot laser beams at his enemy and create a blade of light to fight in close-quarters. This means that its one of the more versatile – as well as powerful – devil fruits.

2. Hito Hito no Mi

At number two is Monkey D. Luffy’s Human-Human Fruit: Model Nika. This is one of the more curious fruits of the series, as we didn’t know its true nature until much later on in the series. Initially, everyone was led to believe that young pirate Monkey D Luffy possessed the Gomu Gomu no Mi (Rubber Rubber) fruit, which turned his body into rubber.

However, he really has the Human-Human fruit. This mythical fruit gives Luffy the form and powers of the ancient Sun God called Nika, which are said to be some of the most overpowered in all of Shonen anime. In other words, Luffy has complete and total freedom over his own body and can manipulate his surroundings as though he was made of rubber.

1. Yami Yami no Mi

Finally, at number one, we have the fruit of nightmares – the Yami Yami no Mi or Darkness Darkness fruit.

Currently in possession of the infamous pirate Blackbeard, this unique fruit has the power to control darkness and manipulate gravity. Because of this, Blackbeard is capable of absorbing and cancelling out the powers of all other Devil Fruit users, pulling them into a dark void that crushes everything within, no matter how strong they are.

One Piece’s Devil Fruits are some of the most ingenious elements incorporated in any shonen anime. As the series progresses, we see the powers of the Devil Fruit users changing and growing throughout the series. This means that no matter what happens, Eiichiro Oda always has something up his sleeve to keep us fans on our toes.

Make sure to keep up with One Piece on Crunchyroll, new episodes release every Sunday in various time zones.

