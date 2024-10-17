One Piece Chapter 1130 sheds light on Elbaf royal family

Spoilers for One Piece Chapter 1130 have confirmed that the situation of the Elbaf royal family is extremely dire as we meet Prince Loki.

The One Piece manga is currently featuring the Land of the Gods Arc, which takes some of the Straw Hats to a mysterious island. Luffy, Nami, Sanji, Zoro, Chopper, and Usopp are the only ones there, while the rest of the crew are left concerned about them.

Chapter 1130 spoilers reveal that Robin’s group, along with Lilith, Bonney, Kuma, and the Giants, are headed toward Elbaf. This suggests that the crew will reunite in the Kingdom of Giants. Not only that, but we also see Prince Loki for the first time.

He’s completely unlike his silhouette and has a rather interesting design. The spoilers reveal that Loki is an evil giant called the “Cursed Prince.” He killed King Harald, to claim a legendary devil fruit passed down in the royal family.

He now possesses the power of Akuma no Mi, but the chapter doesn’t reveal anything about the devi fruit except its name. Loki is extremely powerful, so the warriors of Elbaf had a rough time detaining him.

However, Loki is almost on the verge of breaking free, so they need the power of all the Giant warriors. Luffy chances upon him while exploring the forest and finds Loki tied to a tree, and the two introduce themselves.

While One Piece Chapter 1130 doesn’t introduce the king, we now know that the royal family in Elbaf is in shambles. With Loki, the only known prince being detained as a criminal, there’s currently no one who can rule the kingdom.

Now that the Egghead arc in the manga is over, check out what to expect in the Elbaf Arc. For more from the high seas, check out our guide on the Red Hair Pirates and our ranking of the strongest Straw Hats.