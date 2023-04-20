One Piece: Was Oden stronger than Kaido?

One Piece’s “Wano Country Saga” features the backstory of the legendary swordsman Kozuki Oden. Oden dies because of Kaido, but that doesn’t prove he is weaker than the latter.

No arc in One Piece has ever revealed as many mysteries as the Wano Arc did. This arc has covered so many monumental moments that it wouldn’t be an exaggeration to refer to it as the best so far. Whether it is Luffy’s Gear 5, Zoro’s Conqueror’s Haki, or Sanji’s Genetic Modifications, fans have so much to see in just a span of a few episodes.

However, one aspect of the story that stands out among anything else is the exemplary backstory of Kozuki Oden. Oden’s backstory features his life in Wano and as a pirate in Whitebeard and then Roger’s crew. Sadly, as soon as Oden’s legendary journey is complete, he has to take the burden of freeing his country from Kaido’s and Orochi’s control.

Oden dies a heroic death, leaving all the people of Wano in tears. Orochi and Kaido spare no effort in smearing the name of the Kozuki Clan. Nonetheless, even 20 years later, there are still thousands of Samurai who are willing to take up their swords in order to avenge Oden and free Wano. Oden’s death is the result of layers of deception from many of Kaido’s subordinates and allies.

Who is the stronger fighter between Oden and Kaido?

Kaido’s extraordinary Haki skills, paired with his Devil Fruit, make him a force to be reckoned with. He has always been undefeatable, and no ordinary person can ever put a scratch on him. Even Luffy is unable to faze Kaido before he learns to use Ryou. However, Oden is by no means an ordinary Samurai.

He has a natural talent in Haki and swordsmanship. Oden is the first person to gravely injure Kaido and fight with him on an equal level. Though Oden suffers defeat, he is by no means weaker than Kaido. Oden would have definitely won against Kaido if not for the deception.

Even twenty years later, the mere thought of fighting with Oden excites a battle fanatic such as Kaido. Kaido only remembers five people in the entire world who are any match against him. These people are Gol D. Roger, Rocks D. Xebec, Shanks, Edward Newgate, and finally, Kozuki Oden.

How is Kaido able to defeat Oden?

There are a lot of factors that determine one’s victory and defeat in battle. Eiichiro Oda has proven in One Piece that strength alone doesn’t ensure victory. In Oden’s case, though he is stronger than Kaido, he prioritizes his family and retainers over anything else. Kurozumi Higurashi, a woman with the power to take on others’ appearances, disguises herself as Momonosuke.

Seeing his “son” in danger, Oden gets distracted from the battle, granting a perfect opportunity for Kaido to strike. Furthermore, the Kozuki clan’s plan to take down the Beast Pirates was well thought-out. If Kanjuro hadn’t tipped the enemy off, then the Kozuki clan would’ve achieved their goal.

Even after getting captured, Oden could’ve escaped and saved himself, but he chooses to stay and sacrifice his life for the sake of others. Sadly, Oden gets executed, which allows him to save his retainers.

