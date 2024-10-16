One Piece introduces mysterious new character similar to Kaido

The ongoing Land of the Gods Arc in One Piece introduces a mysterious new character who shares one similarity with Kaido.

One Piece manga takes a brief detour after the Egghead Arc. Instead of commencing the highly-anticipated Elbaf Arc, we see Luffy and half of the Straw Hats in a mysterious kingdom. However, Chapter 1130 spoilers confirm that the story will soon head to Elbaf.

The chapter also introduces Prince Loki of Elbaf, a mysterious character who was first introduced in Chapter 858 as a silhouette. He was Lola’s arranged fiance but the latter ran away before marrying him. The manga introduces him in the upcoming chapter when Luffy goes to meet him.

However, Loki killed his father for a legendary devil fruit and is now chained to a tree. While the chapter fully reveal his character design, One Piece leaker talks about how he is similar to Kaido and even Katakuri. Loki’s silhouette appears to be goofy, but his original design is very different from how it looked.

One Piece leaker shares on Twitter/X, “It’s funny how Loki’s design doesn’t match the silhouette Oda drew a long time ago, just like how Kaido had a rough outline before we saw his final badass form. Honestly, Loki gives off a mix of Katakuri and Kaido vibes in terms of presence.”

In another post, he also shares, “We see Loki completely, not as a silhouette. In fact, he reminds me a bit of Kaidou in terms of epicness, like when Kaidou appeared in front of Kid and Hawkins. Loki has a more serious design, similar to Doflamingo and Kaidou, and it’s not the silhouette we saw earlier while waiting for the Strawhats.”

The One Piece anime is going on a hiatus, so check out why it’s for a good reason. For more from the high seas, check out our guide on the Red Hair Pirates and our ranking of the strongest Straw Hats.

