One Piece manga break is actually happening for this reason

Before the highly-anticipated Elbaf Arc commences in One Piece, Eiichiro Oda’s taking a brief break, and here’s the reason behind it.

Just after the incredible Egghead Island Arc was concluded, One Piece brought half of the Straw Hats into a mysterious kingdom. The ongoing Land of the Gods Arc introduces follows Luffy, Nami, Zoro, Sanji, Chopper, and Usopp.

One Piece Chapter 1130 introduces Loki, the Prince of Elbaf as Luffy finds him tied to a tree in a forest. He killed his father for a legendary devil fruit. Furthermore, the rest of the crew will soon be arriving on Elbaf.

One Piece manga is on a two-week break because Oda is working as the executive producer for One Piece live-action Season 2. In March 2024, OPLA star Mackenyu Maeda confirmed the filming will be starting soon in South Africa.

Leaker Pew Piece also shared in another post, “Oda announced that this week he will be sharing the souvenirs he got from visiting the One Piece live-action filming set in South Africa.”

Last year, One Piece manga went on multiple breaks because the mangaka was focusing on the live-action. It’s highly likely that things will be the same before Season 2 airs as well. Fans have mixed reaction towards Oda working for OPLA, but most of them are in favor of his decision.

One of them supports, “Why are people disappointed that Oda is focusing on doing OPLA? Tbh, I think this is great. I want One Piece to succeed in Manga, Anime, Live Action, etc.”

“He’s gotta do what’s right for him. We’ll be here waiting for more manga in the meantime. All of this will be worth it,” writes another.

“I speak for everyone when I say that we DO NOT care about the live action,” a third one complains.

