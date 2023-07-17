Jujutsu Kaisen: Why doesn’t Toji remember Megumi?

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 features Gojo’s Past arc with Toji Fushiguro as the main antagonist. The second episode reveals that Toji forgot about his son, Megumi.

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 sidelines the main characters in its first cour as it explores the flashback covering Gojo’s high school days. It features the moment where everything goes wrong for the two special grade sorcerers who are the strongest in the Jujutsu world.

In the tragic past, it’s safe to say that the main antagonist, Toji Fushiguro plays the most critical role. Even now, he is one of the strongest characters in the entirety of Jujutsu Kaisen. However, despite his monstrous strength, he was not always evil.

As someone ostracized and treated poorly by the Zenin Clan, Toji developed a flawed personality. He mellowed down after marrying Megumi’s mother but only worsened when she died. Delve deeper to find out why Toji couldn’t remember his son Megumi Fushiguro.

Toji forgot about Megumi after selling him to the Zenin Clan

After marrying Megumi’s mother, Toji started to live an honest life and truly did care for his family. However, he became much worse than before because of his wife’s death. He resorted to gambling and living off women. By then, Megumi was barely three or four years old. Once he received an offer from the Zenin Clan to get 10 million in exchange for his son, he unhesitatingly agreed.

Although the Ten Shadows Technique is an inherent technique of the Zenin Clan, it’s very rare, even among the heirs. However, Megumi was a prodigy who was born with this legendary ability that even the King of Curses Sukuna desperately desired. Toji knew living with the Zenin clan won’t bring him harm, but he didn’t consider the child’s happiness.

After that, he stopped thinking about his family and gradually forgot about them. In Gojo’s Past Arc, Toji defeated Geto and started talking about the young sorcerer being “blessed” with so much power and still being defeated by a “monkey.” Therefore, Toji finally remembered his son, Megumi, since he was the one who named him. Megumi means “blessing,” and the Sorcerer Killer really did consider his son to be such.

After getting defeated by Gojo, Toji set aside his pride and told the sorcerer about Megumi being sold to the Zenin Clan in about two or three years. Toji asked Gojo to “do as he please,” but it was an indirect request. Ultimately, Gojo helped Megumi escape from the hell his father had set for him.

Jujutsu Kaisen can currently be streamed on Crunchyroll and Netflix. In the meantime, check out our other anime coverage below:

