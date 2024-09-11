Jujutsu Kaisen: Yuji may already know about his twisted family

Yuji Itadori, the protagonist of Jujutsu Kaisen, has the most twisted family in the manga, but he was unaware of them all his life. However, as the manga draws near its end, he may have found out the truth.

The Jujutsu Kaisen manga draws near its conclusion. The final villain, Ryomen Sukuna is finally defeated and all that’s left is for the sorcerers to deal with the aftermath of the battle. While Yuta’s status remains unknown, Megumi and Nobara are finally back and safe.

Article continues after ad

Since Gojo couldn’t bid them farewell, he left behind letters for the two students. However, Yuji didn’t get one since he talked with Sensei one-on-one. This makes fans wonder if Gojo told Yuji about his family.

In the JJK 0 movie, Gojo investigated Yuta’s bloodline to help the latter. It makes sense that he would also be interested in Yuji, the first vessel of Ryomen Sukuna in a thousand years. Yuji’s grandfather Wasuke wanted to reveal everything before dying, but the former refused.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Popular JJK account Myamura asks, “Since Gojo’s letter to Nobara & Megumi were both related to their family, do you think Yuji finally got to know about his family when Gojo talked to him in private?”

However, in the Shibuya Incident Arc, Gojo was unaware of Kenjaku’s existence. In about a month after getting unsealed from the Prison Realm, he fought Sukuna and died.

Hence, there’s no clarity if Yuji knows that Kenjaku possessed Kaori Itadori and gave birth to him. Yuji’s father, Jin Itadori’s whereabouts also remain unknown. Fans are more likely to believe that Gojo found out the truth and let Yuji know everything.

Article continues after ad

“A heart-to-heart with Gojo plus revealing Yuji knew about his lineage would cover a good couple bases of things people still wanna see,” writes one fan.

Another fan adds, “I really think this is real because Yuji said he already talked with Gojo in person before all the events in that long conversation between them I think one of the topics of it would be talking about Yuji’s family too now the difference is that if Yuji wanted to know about them.”

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

“You think he‘d meet a kid as special as Yuji, who’s able to suppress the King of Curses, a ‘one in a million chance,’ and NOT do research on his family background to try and figure out WHY he is able to do that? Nahhh it’s definitely what they talked about. He did the same for Yuta. It’d be weird if he didn’t do it for Yuji,” shares one more.

The Jujutsu Kaisen manga will be ending in a few weeks, so find out the final chapter’s release date. For more from dark sorcery, have a look at the unsatisfying JJK ending and our list of the 10 best fights.