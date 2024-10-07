Kagurabachi has one major similarity with Jujutsu Kaisen

Kagurabachi is currently featuring its third story arc, which introduces a character oddly similar to this popular Jujutsu Kaisen villain.

The ongoing Sword Bearer Assassination Arc in Kagurabachi manga begins with Chihiro wanting to join the Kamunabi. Not only that, but Hakuri’s newly awakened Storehouse is incredibly useful since Chihiro wants to make contact with the previous Enchanted Blade wielders in order to transport the blades away from the Hishaku.

The arc introduces Hiruhiko, one of the main members of the Hishaku sorcerers. He is a sadistic, battle-hungry villain who seeks thrill in fighting and killing. Kagurabachi Chapter 52 sheds more light on Hiruhiko and his dynamic with Chihiro reminds fans of Yuji and Mahito from Jujutsu Kaisen.

The chapter ends with Hiruhiko saying he is the only who can understand Chihiro, making the latter extremely annoyed. In Jujutsu Kaisen, Mahito often speaks about how he and Yuji are similar.

A popular JJK translator shares, “Kagurabachi バチ52本誌 aso okay I see JP fans mentioning it too—I’m glad I’m not the only one who noticed the parallel between Hiruhiko and Mahito with the whole similar faces and casually talking to normies in the theater and cinema. They appreciate some human culture too…!”

Fans definitely noticed the similarity between JJK’s infamous villain and the new Kagurabachi villain. One of them writes, “Hokazono nails absolutely every villain so far. And Hiruhiko is definitely KaguraBachis Version of a Mahito-villain, i like him!”

“I’m looking forward to Hiruhiko!! And hope that everyone treats him as his own character and not as Mahito’s reincarnation lol,” shares another.

“I really like how Hiruhiko is challenging Chihiro. He wants to show him how similar they both are while Chihiro refuses to consider that possibility. Reminds me of Yuji and Mahito dynamic a lot,” a third one chimes in.

