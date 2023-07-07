Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 1: Anime and manga differences

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 1 has made its debut as it features the younger Satoru Gojo and his high school life. However, it’s completely different from the manga.

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 will cover Gojo’s Past Arc in the first five episodes. Fans will see the younger versions of Satoru Gojo and Suguru Geto during their high school years. The arc explores their friendship and a tragic incident that leads to Geto’s downfall.

The arc follows the events that took place in the year 2006. Gojo and Geto are the two strongest sorcerers, which is why they are entrusted with the safety of a Star Plasma Vessel. Furthermore, the series also introduces Toji Fushiguro, one of the strongest antagonists in the series.

The first episode introduces the main characters and explains the mission’s details. However, the pacing and a few events of Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 1 are quite different from the manga.

The anime and manga differences in Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 1

The episode begins with Geto’s struggle to maintain his sanity as he repeatedly absorbs curse spirits. The scene is from one year after the incident when Geto leaves the Jujustu Tech High School and walks the path of evil. It’s not unusual in anime to reveal a glimpse of future events to keep fans intrigued.

Then we see Mei Mei and Utahime investigating a mansion to find a cursed spirit. The anime focuses a lot on the mission, whereas it’s only a brief scene in the manga. The details of the mission that Mei Mei and Utahime were discussing weren’t in the original source.

Furthermore, after Gojo gets beaten by Masamichi Yaga for not creating a veil, the scene in the anime changes to the basketball court. Gojo and Geto state their different opinions on the Jujutsu world while playing basketball. Also, Shoko just comes and goes without having any significance in the scene. She simply plays with Gojo’s sunglasses and returns them back to him.

In the manga, however, all this takes place in a classroom. Gojo and Geto also almost get into a fight while Masamichi Yaga interrupts them. The entire scene is different from the manga because of the background and parts of the dialogue.

In the anime, Yaga and the boys walk to the classroom together to discuss the mission. In contrast, the manga features them talking about it as soon as they meet. Furthermore, after learning about the weird mission, Gojo and Geto make fun of Yaga, which the anime skips entirely.

Gojo’s famous dialogue, “We’re the strongest,” is also different in the anime. In the manga, Gojo tells this to Geto’s face, whereas the anime portrays it while the two are on a phone call. They both witness Riko falling from the building while standing side-by-side. Whereas, in the anime, when the accident happens, only Gojo is standing outside while Geto is inside the building.

Jujutsu Kaisen can currently be streamed on Crunchyroll. In the meantime, check out our other anime coverage below:

