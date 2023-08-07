Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2: 5 things anime did better than the manga

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 wraps up Gojo’s Past arc in the most tragic way possible – however, there are several things that the anime did better than the manga.

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 ends its first arc with the separation of Gojo and Geto, the strongest duo. The new season has completely changed the art style, and it has fans gushing over the new character designs.

While Season 1 provides more like a well-adapted series kind of vibe, Season 2 is more cinematic and fluid. Fans also notice a lot of changes in the manga, and it’s for the better. MAPPA has really put in a lot of effort in the adaptation, and that’s reflected in every scene.

It’s often difficult to surpass the quality of the source material in an adaptation. Oftentimes, a lot of the details have to be sacrificed. However, Season 2 of Jujutsu Kaisen adapts the story in the best way imaginable.

1. The fight scenes are fluid and well-choreographed

Crunchyroll

A perfect example of this would be Toji’s scene where he charges in toward Gojo with his cursed tool, the “Inverted Spear of Heaven.” There’s a brief moment when Toji comes close to the screen and then rushes back to come forward again. All this happens for about two seconds, and the viewers better understand Toji’s superhuman speed.

Additionally, Gojo’s “Cursed Technique Lapse Maximum Energy Output: Blue” is also better executed than the manga. The manga only features his hand sign and the destroyed surroundings. However, the anime scene in Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 features the entire scene of Gojo gathering momentum for the attack. It’s so well executed that it leaves the manga in the dust.

2. Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 changes a lot of angles

Crunchyroll/Viz

Perhaps the most noticeable change is the difference in a lot of angles. Many people have expressed their views regarding the change, but the studio did a good job with the differences. Gojo’s iconic “honored one” scene has a completely different angle in the anime but creates a much better impact.

The scene is supposed to portray Gojo’s awakening as he realizes that he’s the strongest being in the world. In the manga, the scene is sideways, which is good. However, it doesn’t compare to the anime, where Gojo is literally looking down from above, portraying his superiority as he becomes drunk with power.

3. Anime-only scenes are great additions to the series

Crunchyroll

The first episode features the details of the entire mission that Mei Mei and Utahime are working on. This is missing from the manga, which can be confusing since readers don’t know what’s happening there. However, the anime explains everything completely, and fans realize the complexity of the mission.

Furthermore, the scene where Geto makes tea after keeping the curse user organization member hostage is incredibly funny. Another example is Gojo clenching his fists so hard that blood starts to ooze out of them. This scene (which isn’t in the manga) portrays the teenager’s frustration and helplessness when he learns about Geto’s actions.

4. Small details make the best version of the story

Crunchyroll

The level of care and detail MAPPA has put into every scene is truly incredible to see. When comparing these details with the manga, the anime seems like an entirely new experience, despite the story being the same. Gojo’s Past arc wraps up with Gojo waking up from a nap. We can notice a sore under his eyes for a brief moment. This hints at Gojo crying after remembering his high school years, which contains the happiest moments of his life.

This small detail is missing from the manga. There’s also a scene where two candles are shown, and one of them extinguishes before Geto kills the entire village. These candles represent the two choices Yuki had laid out for him, and since only one of them was extinguished, Geto has decided which path to walk on. Several small details can be seen throughout the arc, making the story more captivating than ever.

5. Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 uses a sleek art style instead of edgy lines

Crunchyroll

Before Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 was released, the hottest topic of discussion was the entirely different art style. The simple and sleek art style actually works in their favor since they can create more fluid fast-paced scenes. While the manga has very sharp and edgy lines to suit its dark theme, Season 2’s new animation style offers JJK a unique identity by adding a straightforward yet stylistic flair.

It provides its characters and setting far more expression and emotion than the mange ever could. Several confusing scenes from the manga appear clear when adapted in Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2. The season still has an entire arc to cover, and it will be interesting to see how the studio will incorporate the changes from the manga.

