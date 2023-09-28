Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 has details about Gojo that aren’t in manga

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 shows a lot of minor, hidden details that explain the story in a much better way – one small detail about Gojo isn’t featured in the manga.

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 is the most tragic the story has ever been. The somewhat bright and cheerful summer flashback arc takes a turn for the worse when tragedy strikes. And the Shibuya Incident arc is even more brutal.

The arc has only recently begun airing in the anime, and so much has already happened. Gojo falls for the enemy’s trap and gets sealed inside the Prison Realm. As such, fans notice another minor detail from the animation studio that explains more about Gojo’s personality.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

This makes even more sense when all the previous details are put together as we know more about the suffering of the strongest sorcerer alive. Delve deeper to find out about this detail about Gojo in Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2.

What does Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 portray about Gojo better than the manga?

Crunchyroll

In Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2, Gojo’s emotions and expressions are explored way better than the manga ever did. He always comes off as an arrogant and overconfident person, but he’s so much more than that. MAPPA always adds minor details in the episodes, making his personality more understandable. And somehow, everything is related to Gojo’s friendship with Geto.

Article continues after ad

For Gojo, Geto was not only his best friend but also a moral compass he used as a guide to differentiate between right and wrong. In Episode 5, Gojo wakes up from his dream of the past and sees his students. He uncovers his blindfold, and his eyes look a little sore.

Article continues after ad

Crunchyroll

In fact, it was an intentional detail from the animation studio. Then, in Episode 9, Gojo sees Geto and smiles briefly, thinking he is alive. This is extremely sad since Gojo had to kill Geto to stop him from creating more chaos.

Article continues after ad

Regardless of Geto’s intentions and his friendship with Gojo, no one can deny that he was simply a self-righteous mass murderer. Geto’s downfall and death were Gojo’s biggest regrets in life. Gojo soon finds out that the man standing in front of him isn’t Geto but someone else. His heartbreaking smile soon vanishes.

Crunchyroll

In Episode 10, we see Gojo’s tears after the Prison Realm closes. This can be interpreted in different ways, but his tears kind of express his sadness over seeing Geto’s body used for evil and that the latter doesn’t find peace even in death.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

However, the next second, we see him inside the cursed object, completely unbothered by being in a dangerous situation. Nonetheless, all these details aren’t in the manga, but they make the story even more tragic. Gojo’s trauma in the manga isn’t explored as it should have been. But MAPPA ensures to provide the best version of Satoru Gojo to Jujutsu Kaisen fans.

How to watch Crunchyroll from outside your location in 2023

Crunchyroll is the world’s best hub for streaming anime, whether it’s One Piece, Attack on Titan, or Jujutsu Kaisen – and thanks to ExpressVPN, you can access the platform’s full library even if you’re outside the US.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

If you’re abroad, here’s what you need to do to access Crunchyroll’s full selection – and it really is this simple:

Sign up for ExpressVPN, which has ultra-fast servers and offers a secure, private connection wherever you are in the world Connect to a location anywhere in the US; Express VPN allows you to choose from 24 different spots, from New Jersey to Santa Monica Visit Crunchyroll online and start streaming all of your favorite animes – and perhaps some you’ve never watched

Accessing Crunchyroll’s US roster makes a difference; for example, Hong Kong users only have access to less than 100 titles, while the US has nearly 1,000 movies and TV shows.

You can also stream anime on Crunchyroll for free with an ad-supported plan, or you can pay for a subscription – there’s even a 14-day free trial if you can’t quite make up your mind.

Article continues after ad

See our other JJK coverage below, and you can check out our other anime coverage here.

Article continues after ad

Please note that if you click on a product link on this page we may earn a small affiliate commission.