Jujutsu Kaisen neglects Gojo’s trauma in Season 2

The recent episode of Jujutsu Kaisen focuses solely on Geto’s downfall, as it tends to neglect Gojo’s trauma and everything he has been through.

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 wraps up its first cour in this week’s episode. The episode primarily focuses on Geto’s downfall as he is consumed by darkness after Riko’s death. Even a year later, when things seem normal on the surface, Geto struggles to keep his sanity.

He finally reaches breaking point after Yu Haibara’s death and he sees two little girls being imprisoned and mistreated by their village. Geto kills the entire village, over 100 people, before leaving the school.

However, the person who was most affected by Geto’s betrayal was none other than Gojo. The entire arc features several stages in Gojo’s life, but the series only seems to glance through them. Here’s how Jujutsu Kaisen completely neglects Gojo’s trauma in Season 2.

Jujutsu Kaisen neglects to portray Gojo’s POV after the incident

As the series focuses on Geto’s downfall, it fails to feature how Gojo was equally affected by Riko’s death. In fact, Gojo blames himself for the young girl’s death. After awakening his power, he is unable to feel any emotion but still finds the members of the Star Religious Group celebrating Riko’s death disturbing. Being known for his eccentric behaviour, even best friend Geto becomes afraid to see the lifeless look in Gojo’s eyes.

A year after the incident, Gojo continues to train relentlessly. He doesn’t want the past to repeat itself and takes on the burden of protecting everyone. He believes he can protect those close to him if he becomes the strongest. However, just as Gojo is trying to overcome the trauma of Riko’s death, his best friend turns evil and massacres over 100 people. This is more than the young Gojo can handle, who not only loses his best friend but also sees his entire worldview collapse in front of him.

Geto turning out that way is Gojo’s biggest regret in life. While he focused on becoming stronger, he neglected his friend, who was drowning in despair. Even though Gojo had every right to kill Geto, he couldn’t do it, which also turns out to be a big mistake. Geto continues to kill several people. This deals a heavy blow to Gojo, who considered Geto as his moral compass.

In the end, Gojo had to kill his only friend with his own hands. Considering everything that happened, Gojo’s trauma is not nearly as explored as it should be. Just because he is the strongest doesn’t mean he has no emotions. The series always covers up his sadness with his cheerful personality. However, deep beneath that facade lies a broken person who has literally lost everything in his life. Even to this day, Gojo is unable to move on from his past trauma and tries his best to not let history repeat itself.

