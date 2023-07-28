Jujutsu Kaisen: Netflix subtitles ruin Gojo’s most iconic moment

The recent episode features Gojo’s best moment as he unleashes the true extent of his power. However, it appears that the Netflix subtitles ruin Gojo’s most iconic moment in Jujutsu Kaisen.

The Hidden Inventory/Premature Death arc of Jujutsu Kaisen nears its end with only one episode left before the grand finale. The recent episode features Toji fighting against both Geto and Geto, the strongest sorcerers in the world.

The episode is still trending in social media since it features Gojo’s most iconic moment to this day. Sadly, Netflix subtitles ruin this fan-favorite moment in Jujutsu Kaisen. It’s not the first time the streaming giant has changed important dialogues in the series.

Article continues after ad

Although subs and dubs cannot always be completely accurate, changing them to this extent clearly doesn’t sit well with manga fans. Here’s how Netflix’s subtitles change the dialogue of Gojo’s best moment to this day.

Netflix subtitles ruin Gojo’s “honored one” dialogue in Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2

Netflix

Gojo becomes delirious after using Reverse Cursed Technique for the first time. Additionally, he overuses his Limitless and Six Eyes. At that moment, Gojo reaches some sort of enlightenment as he is unable to feel any hatred or anger. He says, “Throughout heaven and Earth, I alone am the honored one.”

Article continues after ad

This quote is taken from Lotus Sūtra, one of the most influential and venerated Buddhist Mahāyāna sūtras. These words were said by Buddha, who proclaimed himself to be without any equal. At first, Gojo calling himself the honored one may sound arrogant, but it represents him acquiring his true abilities and finally being the “strongest sorcerer alive.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Not to mention this remains his most iconic scene in the anime and manga as he reaches powers surpassing the limits of a human. However, in the recent Jujutsu Kaisen episode, Netflix subtitles change this dialogue to “Above and below, only I dominate.” Not only does it sound completely weird, but it ruins the scene’s importance.

Article continues after ad

Jujutsu Kaisen can currently be streamed on Crunchyroll and Netflix. In the meantime, check out our other anime coverage below:

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 231 | 10 short anime series | 10 nostalgic anime series | JJK confirms Megumi’s return | Jujutsu Kaisen young Gojo | One Piece Gear 5 importance | One Piece Episode 1071 | One Piece Gear 5 anime schedule | One Piece chapter 1089 | One Piece live-action trailer breakdown | 10 best character design | Gojo honored one | Details in JJK Season 2 Episode 4 | Jujutsu Kaisen Reverse Cursed Technique