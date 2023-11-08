Jujutsu Kaisen: 10 best Satoru Gojo quotes

As the most popular character of Jujutsu Kaisen, Satoru Gojo has delivered many thought-provoking and hilarious statements in the series. Here’s a list of his 10 best quotes.

Jujutsu Kaisen’s most beloved character, Satoru Gojo, always appears as a happy-go-lucky eccentric instructor. However, the more we know him, the more we understand the depth of his character.

Gojo is a difficult character to describe in a few words. He is arrogant about his powers but also kind enough to help those in need. He became a teacher despite being aware of his flawed personality. But nothing can change the fact of how lovable he is. He is also the series’ most popular character.

Satoru Gojo is usually goofy and over the top, but occasionally, he randomly drops some incredibly thought-provoking statements. We’ve listed down the 10 best quotes from him. Warning: number two contains spoilers from manga!

10. “It’ll be fine. After all, you’re weak.”

Season 1 Episode 7

Crunchyroll

Other than Gojo, no one has the guts to call a curse like Jogo weak. Having the power equal to seven or eight of Sukuna’s fingers proves that Jogo is one of the most powerful curses in existence. But Gojo defeated him way too easily, and that hurt Jogo’s pride.

However, the best part about this quote from Satoru Gojo is that he isn’t being arrogant or sarcastic but simply stating facts. In the face of someone as godly as the wielder of Six Eyes, Jogo would no doubt appear terribly weak.

9. “I’ve always been a nice guy who cares for my students.”

Season 1 Episode 5

Crunchyroll

Satoru Gojo almost never expresses his true feelings, so it’s rare for him to be angry about something. Yet, when Yuji dies, thanks to the schemes of the higher-ups, Gojo is angry enough to say he wants to kill everyone. Shoko, his friend since high school, easily figures out his emotions and has a soft spot for Yuji.

But Gojo says that he cares for his students while also complimenting himself to be a nice guy. Gojo isn’t selflessly nurturing students since he wants their strength in return. But his statement is also true in a way since he always prioritizes their well-being. Hence, Gojo’s one simple statement is enough to express his duality.

8. “I want to reset that garbage Jujutsu world.”

Season 1 Episode 6

Crunchyroll

Jujutsu Kaisen reveals Gojo’s dream pretty early in the story, but we only learn the depth of it in his flashback arc. Gojo knows how rotten the foundation of the Jujutsu world is, but simply killing the higher-ups won’t solve the issue. Therefore, despite being the strongest sorcerer, he works at the bottom of the hierarchy to bring about a revolution by gathering trustworthy allies.

And those allies can only be found through means of education. Gojo is aware of his flawed personality, which makes him unsuitable for being a teacher. However, he still does everything in his power to set the world on the right track.

7. “Dying to win and risking death to win… are completely different.”

Season 1 Episode 23

Crunchyroll

The scene appears in a flashback when Megumi is fighting a special-grade curse womb. It’s rare for the young sorcerer to request Gojo for more training, especially, so the latter is more than happy to comply. Gojo often treats his students as children, but he also realistically prepares them for the absolute worst.

He doesn’t hold back during physical strength and knows the strengths and weaknesses of his students, like the back of his hand. Gojo is aware that Megumi relies too much on his trump card (Mahoraga) in difficult situations, so he suggests the young sorcerer give up on trying to win by sacrificing his life.

6. “Maybe it’s good night for me, but it’s time for you to wake up.”

Season 2 Episode 10

Crunchyroll

Satoru Gojo has been sealed in the Shibuya arc, but we see a major plot twist just before it happens. Turns out someone else has occupied Geto’s body and is using his technique for evil. Gojo is completely devastated after seeing this.

He also falls into the enemy’s trap, but he doesn’t forget to communicate with Geto before getting sealed. Gojo also says, “How can you let yourself get used like that, Suguru?” Despite being dead, Geto’s consciousness compelled his hand to grab his neck. It looked too powerful in the anime, but it was nothing more than a desperate attempt from Geto’s soul.

5. “No one’s allowed to take youth away from young people.”

Jujutsu Kaisen 0 & Season 1 Episode 6

Crunchyroll

Satoru Gojo never wants young people to live alone and suffer. During his high school years, he suffered a terrible betrayal from his best friend. He was also unable to protect Riko Amanai, which he always regretted. Gojo’s life was never the same since then, and he always felt lonely.

Naturally, he would never wish for the same fate to befall his beloved students. He says this quote in the movie after arguing with the elders for Yuta’s sake. Gojo says something similar in Season 1 when he wants Yuji to join the Sister School Exchange Event. Yuji may be a target of the higher-ups, but that wouldn’t stop Gojo from letting the kid enjoy the best years of his life.

4. “This is my personal theory, but there’s no curse more twisted than love.”

Jujutsu Kaisen 0

Crunchyroll

Yuta always believed Rika cursed him after dying, but the reality turned out to be completely opposite. Gojo’s statement on love is baffling, especially when it comes from someone like him who never allows anyone to get close to him. He is talking about Yuta’s tragic love, but there’s a deeper meaning to it that reflects his past.

This quote makes complete sense after we learn about Gojo’s past and his friendship with Geto. Despite everything Geto did, Gojo could never bear to hate him. His “twisted” feelings refer to his refusal to kill Geto in the past. However, in the end, Geto did die, and at the hands of Gojo, no less. But the two still considered each other as best friends.

3. “Don’t worry, I’m the strongest.”

Season 1 Episode 2

Crunchyroll

Gojo is someone overflowing with confidence, but it’s not baseless. Someone with godly powers like him deserves to say he’s the strongest. After Gojo says this, he fights Sukuna and easily defeats him. Gojo calls himself the strongest at the beginning of the story, but it isn’t until later we find out what it really means and the burden he has to carry.

Gojo was never once happy being on top. Being the strongest looks like a good thing at first, but it’s nothing more than a shackle in a broken world of Jujutsu Kaisen. The Jujutsu world depends way too much on him and pays the price for it in the Shibuya arc.

2. “I wanted him to know it was fun.”

Chapter 236

Shueisha

Gojo’s death had turned the entire Jujutsu Kaisen community upside down. He dies while fighting Ryomen Sukuna, the King of Curses. Because Gojo was the strongest, he never used a fraction of his power against any opponent. Therefore, despite losing against Sukuna, Gojo was happy.

It was the first time he enjoyed a battle and the last time as well. Gojo was satisfied dying at the hands of someone stronger than him. In the end, even Sukuna declared his respect for the strongest sorcerer of the modern era.

1. “Throughout heaven and earth, I alone am the honored one.”

Season 2 Episode 4

Crunchyroll

After realizing the true extent of his powers, Gojo is unable to feel any hatred or anger as he declares himself the honored one. This quote originates from Lotus Sūtra, one of the most influential and venerated Buddhist Mahāyāna sūtras. These were true words of Buddha, who proclaimed himself the world’s mightiest being.

Gege Akutami uses this as a reference to explain Gojo’s existence as someone far beyond an ordinary human. Gojo is the most powerful sorcerer in the modern era. Despite being human, Gojo’s powers appear divine, something the world hasn’t seen in centuries. The statement appears arrogant, but it’s not when the one saying that has enough power to back it up. Had it not been for Sukuna, Gojo would’ve thrived as the strongest being in the history of Jujutsu Kaisen.

