Jujutsu Kaisen: Is Gojo vs Sukuna worth the hype?

The Jujutsu Kaisen manga is currently featuring the highly anticipated Gojo vs Sukuna, the final battle between the strongest. However, does the fight live up to all its hype?

The two strongest characters of Jujutsu Kaisen, Gojo and Sukuna, maybe on different sides, but they have a lot in common. They’re both the most mighty warriors of their era and have the same superiority complex because of that. Furthermore, they’re both enjoying their showdown more than anyone.

The fight between these two was foreshadowed when Gojo first introduced Sukuna in the early part of the story. However, a lot happened since then, and Gojo was sidelined because of getting sealed. Meanwhile, Sukuna had his own plans regarding Megumi Fushiguro.

Now that the final showdown has started, it appears that the series will take a while to announce the victory. The battle has divided the fandom in two, half who hope for Gojo’s victory and the other half who believe the worst might happen. However, is Gojo vs Sukuna in Jujutsu Kaisen worth all the hype?

Gojo vs Sukuna has just the right amount of thrill and suspense in Jujutsu Kaisen

Despite the battle being in its starting phase, it has just the right amount of thrill and suspense. While Gojo is confident about his victory as usual, Sukuna has resorted to underhanded means just to defeat the strongest sorcerer alive. In such a situation, the outcome of the battle looks blurry.

Ever since the battle between Gojo and Sukuna began in Jujutsu Kaisen, they both have been evenly matched. Regardless of the technique, they both already have countermeasures. Furthermore, the fight scenes are well-drawn and have no distractions, with unnecessary flashbacks that are common in the Shonen genre. Since manga is often black and white, the fight scenes will be difficult to understand if drawn poorly.

However, all the characters are watching the fight and discussing the techniques that are otherwise difficult for the readers to comprehend just by reading the action panels. The characters also help analyze who has the upper hand in that exact moment. Therefore, despite both of them using complex techniques, it’s easy to figure out what’s happening. All in all, Gojo vs Sukuna is certainly living up to all its hype, and it’s only going to get better going forth.

Gege Akutami has also announced the delay in the manga ending, which means we can expect the fight to go on for a bit longer. The recent update we have about the fight is Sukuna using his trump card, Mahoraga, against Gojo. Mahoraga is the reason Sukuna became interested in possessing Megumi’s body in the first place. It was all for the sake of defeating Gojo. With how things stand, Gojo will have difficulty defeating the monstrous Shikigami.

Jujutsu Kaisen can currently be streamed on Crunchyroll and Netflix.

