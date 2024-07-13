Jujutsu Kaisen fans fear Sukuna will receive an underwhelming conclusion at the end, like many other great villains.

Jujutsu Kaisen didn’t dally in introducing its most menacing antagonist. We meet Ryomen Sukuna right off the bat, and from the very beginning, we knew he won’t be easy to take down.

Sukuna has been surpassing the already high expectations of fans since then. Initially housed inside Yuji like a lurking doom, his threat becomes more real at the end of the Culling Game Arc when he takes over Megumi’s body.

Since then, his trajectory has only increased before reaching its peak in the Shinjuku Showdown Arc. During this arc, we finally found out who’s stronger between Sukuna and Gojo as the past’s strongest killed the present’s.

After that, Sukuna fought one opponent after another and has been behind many major character deaths. He’s become so powerful that the sorcerers have little to no hope of defeating him even after trying everything in their arsenal.

But now that the hype has gone too high, fans are concerned if there’ll be a perfect landing. As proven numerous times with numerous franchises, the final boss’ end can be a big letdown. Just think about Death Note’s Light Yagami or Naruto’s Kaguya Otsutsuki or Fairy Tail’s Acnologia even.

The same could happen to Sukuna.

“I respect how much of a force of nature he is, but I’m concerned that his death will be underwhelming considering how hyped up his abilities have become,” shared one user on Reddit.

Another joined, “This is also my fear, too. This is always a concern when an enemy is miles above the rest and their battle goes on for a time. At some point, we need to make this personal for it to carry weight. Yuji needs to have a one-on-one with Sukuna.”

“It’s definitely going to be him getting burnt out and it’ll just be ‘Yup I guess that’s it’,” replied a third.

Fans’ doubt regarding this isn’t completely unfounded, as Jujutsu Kaisen has already killed a major antagonist in an underwhelming way. After causing so much mayhem, Kenjaku was ultimately taken down by a surprise attack from Yuta, something fans are still unhappy with.

