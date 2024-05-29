Jujutsu Kaisen fan animation gives us the Gojo vs Sukuna rematch we all want

We’re increasingly unlikely to see Sukuna and Gojo battle again in Jujutsu Kaisen, so a fan has done it themselves, and it’s a joy to behold.

Jujutsu Kaisen continues the battle of the strongest, as all the most powerful sorcerers are trying to take down Sukuna. Fans have been hoping, through the ongoing fight, that Satoru Gojo might return after Sukuna took him out during their altercation earlier in the conflict.

That hasn’t been the case, though Gojo has returned in a slightly different form. Nonetheless, Gege Akutami isn’t known for his happy endings, and it’s unlikely Gojo will get one here, but a new fan animation has allowed us to dream.

The clip, featuring Sukuna and Gojo going toe-to-toe from Chapter 235, is an exhilarating watch. They smash each other through buildings, using every technique they can to try and get the upper hand.

Eventually, Gojo launches his Red and Blue extension techniques to form Hollow Purple, a rarely seen and massively powerful explosion of energy. This brings the video to a close.

“This deserves to have 5 million views, not 530 ffs,” said one excited comment on YouTube. “This was the best fan animation of this part of the fight till now, you f**king COOKED IT.”

The sentiment is similar across the board. “This is by far the best fan animation of Gojo vs Sukuna I have seen,” reads another comment.

The creator, Trafalgar Z, is developing a reputation for cataclysmic showdowns featuring heroes from many of the best anime ever. Another iconic video of theirs is Goku and Luffy duking it out, a well-worn duel in their respective fandoms

Trafalgar Z promises another round of Goku vs Luffy, if Gojo and Sukuna reaches one million views. So, if that excites you, you know what to do. Meanwhile, check out our guides on Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 262, and find out the answer to the question: should Megumi be blamed for recent tragedies?