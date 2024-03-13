Jujutsu Kaisen fans have figured out the manga’s next big twist – and it’s clever

Jujutsu Kaisen has set up another big fight, between Kusakabe and Sukuna, however, fans think all is not what it seems in the burgeoning duel.

One of the things that makes Jujutsu Kaisen such a hit is the intensity of the battles. Watching different sorcerers face off against each other in the anime show and Gege Akutami’s manga is captivating, especially when it comes to high-level combatants, like Sukuna, the King of Curses.

That’s been the case for several chapters now, as characters face Sukuna in succession to try wear him down and defeat the ancient evil. Now, it’s Kusakabe’s turn to face the multi-armed monstrosity.

Fans are pretty sure Akutami isn’t telling us everything, though. And if they’re right, it’ll be a very satisfying twist.

Jujutsu Kaisen fans think Kusakabe is just stalling Sukuna

In Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 253, Kusakabe faces Sukuna in what seems to be a one-on-one battle. Though Sukuna is definitely more powerful, it seems like an epic moment is about to get underway.

On Reddit, though, readers posit another possibility: Kusakabe is a distraction. A number of characters have to recover, such as Todo and Yuji, who we haven’t seen in a few chapters. Kusakabe has no intention of posing a real threat to Sukuna, instead simply biding time for someone better suited to lay the killing blow.

It’s an intriguing possibility, and it has some fans excited. “Honestly if we get Kusakabe stalling while the others regroup I’m going to be the happiest person in the world,” says one YouTube comment.

This is only speculation, but it makes sense. Kusakabe hasn’t been positioned as someone capable of holding a torch to Sukuna, and such twists are becoming more common for Akutami. One thing is definitely true: Jujutsu Kaisen continues to be one of the most exciting manga available.