Jujutsu Kaisen: Beloved character wins popularity poll for first time

The results of the 4th Jujutsu Kaisen popularity poll are finally out, and a beloved character has won it for the first time.

While the fight against the strongest sorcerer in history continues, Jujutsu Kaisen‘s manga features several characters playing an active role against the villain. However, even with everyone giving their all, Sukuna is still overwhelmingly strong.

Not only is Weekly Shonen Jump featuring Yuji on the cover of this week’s issue, but we also got the results of the 4th official popularity poll — with the cover star pipped to the post.

The winner of the fourth poll, held in Japan to mark the manga’s sixth anniversary, has been revealed — and Satoru Gojo has won it for the first time, with Yuji in second place and Megumi in third.

Over the years, Yuji, Megumi, and Gojo have dominated the popularity polls, and have always been in the top three in every time. Meanwhile, newbie winner Gojo has been in the limelight for over a year now.

He was unsealed in the manga in May 2023 and soon started the highly-anticipated battle of the strongest. Furthermore, his death was a major blow to fans, and he was trending globally. So, the results aren’t particularly surprising.

“Everyone quick! Pretend to act surprised,” wrote one fan, while another fan posted, “That’s pretty wild. Gojo was super behind Yuji and Megumi in all previous polls.”

“What? Gojo is still the first even if he is dead? Even Akutami is shocked,” commented another.

