Jujutsu Kaisen: Can Aoi Todo use his technique again?

The recent episode of Jujutsu Kaisen features Aoi being unable to use his innate technique. Will his hand recover in the future?

Jujutsu Kaisen features the final showdown between Yuji and Mahito, and naturally, Aoi Todo appears at the right time to support his friend. Aoi pulls Yuji up from the depths of despair. The duo have fought together against Hanami in Season 1, and it’s safe to say it is one of the best fight sequences in the entire series.

Naturally, the expectations from the duo’s fight against Mahito were quite high, and they both didn’t disappoint at all. Yuji destroys Mahito, but it never would’ve been possible without Aoi’s help. However, Aoi pays a heavy price for it.

In Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 21, Mahito cuts off Aoi’s hand. The young sorcerer is unable to use his innate technique, Boogie Woogie. Aoi also says that his Boogie Woogie is dead. Does that mean Aoi Todo can never use his technique again in Jujutsu Kaisen?

Can Aoi Todo regain his hand and technique in Jujutsu Kaisen?

Recovering someone’s limbs isn’t that unusual in the world of Jujutsu Kaisen. Reverse Cursed Technique can heal human bodies. Someone as talented as Shoko can even heal fatal injuries. However, Mahito’s Idle Transfiguration alters the very shape of someone’s soul.

After transforming Junpei in front of Yuji, Mahito regretted his decision and thought it would’ve been better to injure him instead of using his technique on him simply. That way, Yuji could’ve convinced Sukuna to take over his body and heal Junpei with Reverse Cursed Technique.

This proves that Reverse Cursed Technique can never recover something that Mahito’s cursed technique has destroyed. Since Aoi triggers his technique by clapping his hands, he cannot use it again. Aoi knows that which is why the sorrow on his face is clearly visible. Mahito probably aimed to make Aoi a transfigured human, but he saves himself by chopping his arm off.

Shoko is the most talented healer in Jujutsu Kaisen as her Reverse Cursed Technique far surpasses even that of the mighty Satoru Gojo. However, not even she can help Aoi regain his hand. Aoi still has his cursed energy, but without his technique, he cannot fight strong opponents.

Being one of the strongest sorcerers in the series, it’s a tragedy that the Jujutsu world had to lose such a talent. Aoi also disappears from Jujutsu Kaisen since he has yet to make an appearance after the Shibuya arc.

