Jujutsu Kaisen fans worried about major character amid constant deaths

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 leaves no stone unturned in traumatizing the fandom with back-to-back death sequences of the beloved characters. After witnessing all that, the community is worried about the lead character, Yuji Itadori.

Jujutsu Kaisen animanga is making us go through a challenging phase, as every chapter and episode brings a new saddening event. For instance, the latest episode of JJK Season 2 features Nobara Kugisaki’s death, and in the previous episode, we lost Nanami. Apart from that, each chapter of the manga also continues to fill the pages with brutal deaths.

Kenjaku and other curses continue to wreak havoc in Shibuya Arc in the anime, and the last few episodes took a heavy toll on the sorcerers, especially Yuji Itadori.

Since the very beginning of the series, Yuji flaunted his playful nature, but the recent episodes of JJK Season 2 made the boy go through a lot of trauma, leaving fans worried about him.

Jujutsu Kaisen fandom worries about Yuji

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 17 witnessed the battle that is already being considered the best-animated fight of the year by the community. Yes, we are talking about the destructive war between the curse lord Sukuna and Mahoraga, the shikigami who isn’t easy to subjugate.

The King of Curses brought the calamity to the place once called the heart of Shibuya. He does everything using Yuji’s body, and that’s why when the young boy gets control of his body, he is seen sobbing badly. He knew that he had to stand and fight the curses for the sake of Gojo and his peers, so he tried to be stable. Well, Gege Akutami is not considered the most brutal author without any reason.

The next episode featured Nanami’s brutal death at the hands of Mahito. His last words to Yuji were, “I’ll leave the rest to you.” That time, the way Yuji stood at the place and yelled at Mahito, clearly showcased the pain he felt inside him. But before he could process everything, he had to face another death, and this time, it was Nobara, one of his best friends. She was also killed by the patch-faced curse Mahito. So, we can expect that the next episode will indeed feature Yuji’s wrath on the curse responsible for his loss.

The entire community is shaken by Yuji’s current situation, and people have started taking it to social media. One user posted, “I have never seen an anime character suffer more than Yuji for three episodes back to back, man.” A post from another user reads, “Witnessing how Yuji lost Nobara right before his eyes is so painful knowing how he deeply cares for and looks after her.”

Even though things are getting complicated for our boy, we hope to see him back on his feet soon and crush every curse to avenge the deaths and sufferings of his loved ones.

