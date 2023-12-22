Jujutsu Kaisen: Will Yuta appear in Season 2 finale?

Shibuya has been plunged into chaos, but one of the strongest sorcerers is nowhere to be seen. Will Yuta Okkotsu appear in Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 finale?

As Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 nears its end, all the characters are gathering in one place. Even Yuki Tsukumo, who has a reputation for being lazy and always wandering overseas, arrives in the recent episode. However, there’s only one character who is nowhere to be seen.

Yuta Okkotsu, the protagonist of the prequel movie, has only been mentioned a couple of times in the main story. After the Night Parade of a Hundred Demons, Gojo sent Yuta to Africa to train with Miguel. However, the sorcerers need his help more than ever.

With Gojo getting sealed, Yuki and Yuta are the only two special-grade sorcerers who have a decent chance against the villains. Since Yuki has already made her appearance, does that mean Yuta will appear in the Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 finale? Warning: This article contains spoilers from the manga!

Will Yuta Okkotsu appear in the Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 final episode?

Yes, Yuta will appear in Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 finale – and it will likely end with a major cliffhanger. Pseudo-Geto begins the Culling Game shortly before midnight. However, Yuta arrives at around 1:25 am. He first rescues a little girl from a curse and goes ahead to meet the elders.

The Shibuya Incident arc in the manga wraps up in chapter 136. However, the young Sorcerer will debut in Itadori’s Extermination arc in chapter 137. Yuta also willingly offers to enter a Binding Vow with them, feeling resentful of the fact that his friend Toge Inumaki had to lose an arm because of Sukuna’s rampage.

Then, he declares that he will kill Yuji Itadori. The season finale will likely keep the mystery where anime-only fans are unable to figure out if one of their favorite characters is an ally or an enemy. Seeing that Yuta is assigned as Yuji’s official executioner is surely one of the biggest plot twists. However, Yuta is only acting according to Gojo’s wishes.

Reassuring the elders by entering a Binding Vow is only a means to stop them from sending someone else to attack Yuji. In fact, Yuta can easily find a loophole in the Binding Vow by fatally injuring Yuji and using Reverse Cursed Technique instantly to bring him back to life.

