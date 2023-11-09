Jujutsu Kaisen: Why did Toji kill himself?

Jujutsu Kaisen’s recent episode features the fight between Toji and Megumi, which ends with the former killing himself. Here’s why he did that.

After all these years, Jujutsu Kaisen finally reunites the father and son duo, but it didn’t go as one would hope. After selling Megumi to the Zenin Clan, Toji never once looked for him before he died 12 years ago.

Since Megumi was too young at the time, he could not recognize his father after seeing him in Shibuya. He was also forced to fight him. Obviously, the difference in their powers is astounding, so Toji should’ve easily won.

However, the Sorcerer Killer kills himself after past memories come rushing back to him. We also find out the real reason Toji sold his son to the Zenins. Delve deeper to find out why Toji killed himself in Jujutsu Kaisen.

Why Toji killed himself in Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2

Toji had already died 12 years ago when he fought Satoru Gojo. In the Shibuya Incident arc, Toji was séanced by Granny Ogami, a curse user. She used her adoptive grandson’s body to summon Toji Zenin (not Fushiguro). Ogami only summoned information from the body and not the soul.

This allowed her grandson to briefly use Toji’s physical abilities without reviving his personality. However, Toji soon takes control over the body by defeating the grandson’s soul. He kills Ogami, but her technique is still active.

By the time Toji enters Dagon’s Domain, he has already become a puppet of carnage and is only focused on defeating the strongest one within his sight. After killing Dagon, Toji targeted Megumi, who was stronger than Naobito, Nanami, and Maki. The fight was brief but intense.

Toji managed to recover consciousness, and we see why he sold Megumi to the Zenin Clan. Toji, who was unable to take care of such a young child, thought the Zenins would value Megumi for inheriting the Ten Shadows Technique. However, Toji regretted it at the moment of his death and told Gojo about Megumi’s situation.

During the fight, Toji asked Megumi his name and was glad to learn that it was Fushiguro – meaning Gojo saved him from the Zenin Clan. He then stabbed his head before he lost control so he wouldn’t end up killing Megumi. However, Megumi doesn’t know anything about him even now.

