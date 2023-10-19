Jujutsu Kaisen: Every hand sign in Shibuya opening explained

The new opening theme of the Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Shibuya Incident arc has stellar visuals with an entire sequence of several hand signs. Here’s a look at what each of them means.

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 recently debuted its highly-anticipated Shibuya Incident arc. The series will only get more intense and tragic as the Shibuya incident is soon to occur. Yuji and the others are in for one hell of a ride once the villains execute their plans in Shibuya.

The opening theme, ‘SPECIALZ’ performed by King Gnu, along with the visuals by MAPPA, perfectly captures the essence of the most tragic in Jujutsu Kaisen. The opening visuals are surprising, especially for manga fans. It’s not unusual for anime series to spoil the upcoming events in the opening themes.

However, Jujutsu Kaisen Shibuya opening theme really takes tradition to another level by featuring all the upcoming tragedies in the arc. We also see a sequence of several hand signs that are crucial to the complex powers of Jujutsu Kaisen. Here’s what each of them means.

1. Sukuna’s Domain Expansion: Malevolent Shrine

Sukuna, the King of the Curses, has a Domain Expansion worthy of his title. Malevolent Shrine creates an environment similar to a scary Buddhist shrine that has been desecrated to house a demon. Dark-colored water surrounds the shrine, and there are countless bull-shaped skulls on the ground. Sukuna is a master of Jujutsu sorcery.

His Malevolent Shrine is as advanced as Satoru Gojo’s Unlimited Void, capable of overwhelming the great majority of domains. Malevolent Shrine’s guaranteed hit will ruthlessly cut apart anything within its effective range, excluding Sukuna himself, with two types of slashing attacks: Cleave and Dismantle.

2. Mahito’s Domain Expansion: Self-Embodiment of Perfection

Mahito is a major antagonist in the series, responsible for countless deaths. Even though he is a relatively new curse, his powers are unimaginable. He conjures his Domain Expansion by hand seals formed by tiny hands inside his mouth. This generates a vast black environment in which Mahito’s target appears with giant hands clasped together in the shape of a flower.

Multiple arms are linked to these hands, gripping one another to form a net pattern that surrounds Mahito’s victim. Self-Embodiment of Perfection enhances the efficiency of Mahito’s cursed Idle Transfiguration technique by ensuring it always strikes the target’s soul. As someone who was once trapped in Mahito’s Domain Expansion, Nanami compared the sense of being inside Mahito’s Domain to literally being in Mahito’s hand.

3. Dagon’s Domain Expansion: Horizon of the Captivating Skandha

Jujutsu Kaisen has yet to properly introduce Dagon. However, the Shibuya opening already teases his powers in the hand sign sequence. In Season 1, fans have already seen the environment created by this ability. It’s the palace where the major villains hang out. Dagon will fully develop in the Shibuya Incident arc, creating a lot of problems for the sorcerers.

The Horizon of the Captivating Skandha possesses a sure-hit technique that automatically allows Dagon’s shikigami to hit their target. The fish appear abruptly in the target’s perspective, making them nearly impossible to block because the shikigami don’t exist until they hit the target, instantly devouring their flesh.

4. Jogo’s Innate Technique: Disaster Flames

Jogo’s Domain Expansion isn’t included in the hand sign sequence of Jujutsu Kaisen Shibuya opening because of the impact of this specific technique. Jogo will fight an opponent using not his Domain Expansion but only his innate techniques. Disaster Flames allows him to produce highly concentrated cursed flames.

He could generate flames, shoot heat rays from his palms, or manifest small volcanic openings in the environment that also erupted his powerful beams. Additionally, he can also create fires or blast heat rays from his palms and little volcanic vents in the environment that explode his powerful beams. Jogo already used this technique in Season 1 against Gojo.

5. Choso’s Innate Technique: Piercing Blood

Choso is a Cursed Womb: Death Painting with the innate Blood Manipulation Technique of the Kamo Clan, one of the three great clans. He is ranked special grade and is exceptionally powerful even by cursed spirit standards. The user claps their hands together and fires blood from their fingers after compressing and condensing their blood to the limit with Convergence.

The blood, now infused with cursed energy, can travel at the speed of sound. Furthermore, Choso can use this technique to inject his poisonous blood into his opponents. As shown in the opening, Choso uses this technique for the first time in the Shibuya Incident arc of Jujutsu Kaisen.

6. Aoi Todo’s Innate Technique: Boogie Woogie

As someone from a non-sorcerer background, Aoi doesn’t have any flashy ability. However, he has always been stronger than most people and was personally trained by Yuki Tsukumo, a special-grade sorcerer. Hence, Aoi easily became one of the strongest sorcerers in the series. His technique, Boogie Woogie, is triggered by clapping his hands, as shown in the hand sign sequence of Jujutsu Kaisen Shibuya opening.

It allows him to change the orientation of anything that contains even a tiny bit of cursed energy. In the fight with Hanami, Aoi demonstrates that despite being a simple technique, he can utilize it to the fullest thanks to his creativity and intelligence.

7. Megumi’s strongest Shikigami: Eight-Handled Sword Divergent Sila Divine General Mahoraga

Megumi has tried summoning this Shikigami a couple of times in Season 1. But he stops a moment before activating it. This is because of the risks involved, as Mahoraga could also easily kill its summoner. However, Megumi finally uses this Shikigami, and its powers are deadly. Mahoraga is the trump card of the Zenin Clan, but no sorcerer in history has ever been able to tame it, not even Megumi.

The Shikigami has the ability to adapt to any and all phenomena, which makes it a force to be reckoned with. When a specific attack hurts it, Mahoraga’s wheel spins, allowing it to adapt. If its opponent employs the same tactic again, Mahoraga will counter it. This also works offensively, with attacks changing to efficiently break through their opponent’s defenses.

8. Gojo’s Domain Expansion: Unlimited Void

As the strongest sorcerer alive, Gojo has the most devastating Domain Expansion in the world. The reason the visual includes Gojo’s eyes is because he always uncovers them whenever using this ability. This Domain Expansion sends the user and their targets into the Limitless, vast emptiness of infinite knowledge. The unending raw information streams into the target’s consciousness, overloading them to the point where they’re completely immobilized.

The victim’s total incapacity is created by a phenomenon in which they can see and feel everything while not being able to see or feel anything at the same time. All of their activities in life are forced onto them indefinitely, and they can do nothing but die slowly. This effect has no effect on the user or anyone they are in contact with.

