Jujutsu Kaisen reveals major character updates in new descriptions

Due to the 4th popularity poll, Jujutsu Kaisen has officially updated new character descriptions – here’s what you need to know.

Jujutsu Kaisen is currently featuring the battle against the strongest in the manga. Almost all the characters are going against the King of Curses, who still shows no signs of backing down.

Although the manga is on hiatus, fans are getting intriguing news regarding Jujutsu Kaisen, such as the updated character descriptions. The series is celebrating its 4th official popularity poll this month, thanks to the 6th anniversary.

Additionally, in the 15th issue of WSJ, the series had a special colored cover page. Now, a popular Jujutsu Kaisen account has shared the updated character descriptions on X/Twitter.

1. Yuji Itadori remembers Nobara to this day

Crunchyroll

The character description of Yuji Itadori, the protagonist of Jujutsu Kaisen, reads: “He lives to fulfill his role. He wants to leave Kugisaki’s seat open.”

Since there’s no new description of Nobara, the series mentions her with Yuji. Although the manga hasn’t specifically confirmed her death, there’s literally no chance of survival after suffering a fatal wound from Mahito’s Idle Transfiguration.

Hence, Yuji’s “leaving Kugisaki’s seat open” not only confirms her death but also highlights the void she left in the protagonist’s life. Yuji refuses to let anyone else take her place, so she will always be the only girl on his team with Megumi.

Additionally, Yuji’s “role” is somewhat difficult to describe. However, it’s likely referring to Chapter 157, in which Yuji tells Hakari that he’s nothing more than a cog in a machine and that sorcerers need to eradicate curses. That’s what he believes his only role is, and he lives according to that ideal.

2. Megumi Fushiguro doesn’t want to lose Yuji

Crunchyroll

The character description of Megumi Fushiguro reads: “He’s a 15-year-old who turns honest when he’s in front of his family. He doesn’t want to eat sweet side dishes, nor want Itadori to die.”

Megumi has always blamed himself for Yuji swallowing Sukuna’s finger. Had it not been for saving him, Yuji would’ve never been involved with the Jujutsu world. However, they both saved each other that day and didn’t want their friend to regret that decision.

Megumi came through for Yuji when the latter was breaking down in front of Yuta after the Shibuya Incident. In Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 143, when Yuji continues to blame himself for the tragedy, Megumi is the only character who shares the burden with him. He also gave Yuji a reason to continue helping others.

3. Yuta Okkotsu is officially Gojo’s successor

Crunchyroll

The character description of Yuta Okkotsu reads: “He obliterated a cockroach cursed spirit using mouth to mouth! He’s only second to Satoru Gojo in unusual abilities. He doesn’t have interest in himself.”

Yuta’s fight with Kurourushi, a special-grade cockroach spirit, in Chapter 175 is the most controversial scene ever. He bites the curse in the mouth, which is probably one of the grossest scenes in the series. So, it’s not surprising that officials decided to include it in the description.

Additionally, it also confirms that he is Gojo’s successor. After Gojo’s death, Yuta is the only remaining special-grade sorcerer. Gojo has always believed that his students have the potential to surpass him.

4. Satoru Gojo always wants to impress his students

Crunchyroll

The official description of Satoru Gojo reads: “The type that wants to act cool in front of his students. The modern era’s strongest sorcerer.”

The battle of the strongest kept fans at the edge of their seats the entire time. However, Gege Akutami decided to sneak in a heartwarming message in Chapter 230, when Gojo, despite overusing his cursed energy and bleeding from his nose, tells Sukuna that he will show off since his students are watching.

And that’s the second time he said this. He’s always cared about his students after Geto left him. Also, the fact that the statement describes him as the “modern era’s strongest sorcerer” already creates a wide gap between him and Sukuna. After all, Gojo may have been the strongest in this era, but he was not even a match against the King of Curses.

5. Shoko Ieiri never loved Gojo or Geto

Crunchyroll

The official description of Shoko Ieiri reads: “Would never love Gojo or Geto even if the heavens and earth flipped around. Looks like her non-smoking period ended.”

Shoko was the only girl in Gojo’s and Geto’s batch. The three were also close friends, and they shared some of their best memories together. But she also reassures Utahime that she would never become “trash” like them.

Since Shoko is the only girl in the group, fans are bound to ship her with either of the guys. However, in Chapter 220, despite the fact that she cares for Gojo and Geto, she says she would never fall in love with them.

Additionally, she quit smoking sometime after Geto betrayed the Jujutsu world. But due to the nature of her “stressful” job, she is seen smoking again in Shibuya. In the battle of the strongest, she is visibly worried about Gojo and smokes several cigarettes in a short amount of time.

6. Sukuna is the strongest in history

Crunchyroll

The official description of Ryomen Sukuna reads: “History’s Strongest Sorcerer and the King of Curses. Turned off with Yorozu’s excitement.”

Sukuna’s description simply states his titles as history’s strongest sorcerer and the King of Curses. Feared by everyone in the Jujutsu world for a century, Sukuna’s real name remains a mystery to this day. However, no one can deny that there’s no other character in the franchise’s entire history who can compare against him.

Additionally, the officials decided to add Yorozu to Sukuna’s official description. She’s the only insane enough to profess her love for him. However, she died twice at Sukuna’s hands. The first time was over a thousand years ago when Sukuna killed her on a whim. In the modern era, she incarnated in Tsumiki’s body and died once again at Sukuna’s hands.

7. Uraume hates Gojo more than anything

Crunchyroll

The official description of Uraume reads: “Sukuna’s associate, a cook, and a curse user. ‘Damn you Gojo Satoru…'”

Uraume is one of the strongest curse users in history and Sukuna’s subordinate. They have high respect for Sukuna and care about the latter’s every need. However, Uraume’s hatred for Gojo remains unchanged. Gojo hit Uraume in Chapter 221 shortly after getting unsealed.

Then, in Chapter 223, Uraume is hit by Gojo’s Hollow Purple. Both times, they would end up underground after getting knocked out. Gege added extra panels in the volumes where Uraume is cursing Gojo for making them look like a fool in front of Sukuna.

8. Hajime Kashimo’s only goal is to fight Sukuna

Manga Plus

The official description of Hajime Kashimo reads: “Wants to fight Sukuna! Doesn’t have the same mindset as weaklings.”

Kashimo’s only goal in life is to fight Sukuna. Despite living in a different era than Sukuna, he always hoped to fight the King of Curses. His wish finally comes true in the modern era when he’s incarnated in the Culling Game Arc.

He jumps onto the battlefield as soon as Gojo dies. Additionally, since Kashimo is one of the strongest sorcerers in his era, he respects the strong and disregards the weak. In the Culling Game Arc, he is frustrated after fighting the “weaklings” and hopes to find Sukuna.

9. Maki Zenin is officially equal to Toji Fushiguro

Crunchyroll

The official description of Maki Zenin reads: “She destroyed everything and became a demon equal to Toji.”

Maki is not the only character in Jujutsu Kaisen who suffered at the hands of the Zenin Clan. However, instead of letting them have their way, she literally destroyed the entire clan and everyone in it. Furthermore, after Mai’s death, Maki unleashed the true potential of her Heveanly Restriction.

Ever since then, she has been compared with Toji Fushiguro. In Chapter 148, Ogi Zenin sees similarities between Maki and Toji. This terribly frightens him, but he refuses to back down and challenges Maki. The Zenins were always aware of Toji’s full potential but were too prideful to admit it.

He is one of the most overpowered characters in the series, capable enough of defeating special-grade sorcerers and curses with ease. Maki’s updated character description officially confirms that she’s equal to Toji.

10. Mai Zenin sacrificed herself for Maki

Crunchyroll

The official description of Mai Zenin reads: “Took everything Maki had and left only a katana…”

Fans previously hated Mai for her arrogance and the way she treated her twin sister, Maki. However, she had been hiding her true feelings all along. After the Shibuya Incident Arc, the Zenin Clan wanted to kill the “useless” twins. Their father, Ogi Zenin, happily volunteered to take his daughters’ lives.

Mai was severely injured, while Maki also had a low chance of survival. Hence, to ensure Maki’s safety, Mai sacrificed herself, which allowed the former to use the full extent of her potential. Not only that, but Mai also created a Soul Split Katana, which Maki used to destroy the entire Zenin Clan.

However, Maki’s heart died alongside Mai, and she’s never been the same. When she ruthlessly killed the Zenin Clan members, Naoya asked her if she had a heart. However, Maki simply replied that Mai took it with her.

11. Kento Nanami’s dream never came true

Crunchyroll

The official description of Kento Nanami reads: “Hates working so much he made working overtime a binding vow. Number 1 person that everyone wants to see live happily in Malaysia!”

Nanami is still one of the most beloved characters in the series. After Yu Haibara’s death, he quit the Jujutsu world and became a corporate employee. However, Nanami hated that kind of meaningless life and working overtime.

He chose the lesser of the two evils and rejoined the Jujutsu world as a first-grade sorcerer. However, Nanami died in the Shibuya Incident arc after fighting several enemies. In his final moments, he dreamt of a peaceful life in Malaysia.

The anime made his dream even more beautiful by adding some original scenes. Although Nanami’s wish never came true, fans always hoped to see him live happily in Malaysia.

12. Suguru Geto is more popular than Gojo

Crunchyroll

The official description of Suguru Geto reads: “Even if someone tells him his bangs are weird, even if someone tells him he looks like a liar, the truth of him being more popular than Gojo will never change!”

Gojo may be the most beloved character among fans. However, Gege Akutami confirmed in the official fanbook that Geto is more popular among girls than Gojo. Additionally, Geto’s bangs are what separates him others.

In the fanbook, Gege said that Gojo’s first impression of Geto was the latter’s bangs. Additionally, when asked about anything particular in Geto’s design, the mangaka simply responds with “bangs.” Geto doesn’t seem to like it when people comment anything about his hairstyle.

In the manga, when Misato calls him “gentleman with the bangs,” he asks her never to call him that. Additionally, he is annoyed when Riko says he looks like a liar and that his bangs are weird.

13. Masamichi Yaga deserves an award

Crunchyroll

The official description of Masamichi Yaga reads: “Having been at the mercy of Gojo Satoru for nearly 10 years, our Tokyo school principal deserves the People’s Honor Award.”

Yaga has been stuck with Gojo for over 10 years and had to deal with a fair share of nuisances. As a student, Gojo was a troublemaker and would often get in trouble with Yaga. Yaga also wouldn’t hesitate to hit him, and their dynamic remained the same even when Gojo became an adult.

For example, Gojo would always show up late during their meetings and make his teacher wait for him. Gojo’s lack of respect towards the elders also forced Yaga to reprimand him. Gojo would humor Yaga by turning off his Infinity so the latter would punish him.

People’s Honor Award is bestowed by the Prime Minister of Japan to people in recognition of their accomplishments in sports, entertainment, and other fields. The officials believe that Yaga really should be getting this award for tolerating Gojo all these years.

14. Utahime Iori’s confusing description

Crunchyroll

The official description of Utahime Iori reads: “She’s really good at singing.”

Compared to other characters, Utahime’s description is really brief and doesn’t say much about her. Although it appears to be a joke, there’s a hidden meaning behind such a description. In the official fanbook, Gege Akutami confirmed that her cursed technique is related to singing. Even the “Uta” in her name translates to song or poetry.

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 223 introduced her innate technique, “Solo Prohibition Zone.” It temporarily increases the cursed energy of any willing sorcerer in range, including herself. She can do that by performing a ritual using incantations, hand signs, dance, and music.

Including all of these procedures increases the technique’s efficacy to 120 percent. She uses her technique for Gojo just before the battle of the strongest. As soon as the ritual is complete, Gojo commences the battle using Hollow Purple with 200% output.

15. Mei Mei only cares about money

Crunchyroll

The official character description of Mei Mei reads: “Apparently, she’s making a lot of money in the Sukuna vs Gojo fight.”

Mei Mei’s description is also rather vague, as it only talks about her love of money. She works independently and isn’t loyal to any side. She would go wherever she gets paid the highest. She broadcasted the battle of the strongest using her cursed technique.

In Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 222, when everyone is either training or planning something before the battle of the strongest, Mei Mei is the only character who is thinking about money. She uses a website where people can bet on the winner of the battle. As such, she earned enormous money.

Before, betting was barely legal in the Jujutsu world, but the laws were revised after the Shibuya Incident. The battle of the strongest is the biggest fight in the modern era, so people are surely interested in it. She can earn more than 5 billion simply without betting, as broadcasting the fight is enough to get her rich.

16. Ui Ui cannot hide his sister complex

Crunchyroll

The official character description of Ui Ui reads: “Wants to become his biological sister’s personal property.”

Ui Ui is several years younger than Mei Mei, but he still takes care of her every need. Simply saying he’s obsessed with his sister is merely an understatement. His sister complex is so severe that he is more than happy to do all of her bidding, even willing to die for her.

The official fanbook states that his hobby is managing Mei Mei’s schedule, and he is stressed whenever he isn’t around her. Not only that, but he even made a Binding Vow with Mei Mei just to please her. According to the vow, he will limit his cursed energy until Mei Mei gives him permission to use jujutsu.

Which Jujutsu Kaisen characters didn’t get a new description?

That’s all the updated character descriptions we have for the 4th Jujutsu Kaisen popularity poll. These are the characters that didn’t get new descriptions:

Kinji Hakari

Kirara

Toji Fushiguro

Nobara Kugisaki

Hiromi Higuruma

Panda

Toge Inumaki

Kiyotaka Ichiji

Atsuya Kusakabe

Choso

Noritoshi Kamo (modern era)

Takuma Ino

Aoi Todo

Yuki Tsukumo

Hana Kurusu (Angel)

Fumihiko Takaba

Ryu Ishigori

Hakari’s and Kirara’s descriptions remain the same. According to Twitter/X, Hakari’s description reads: “He loves the heat more than anything. He remembers his ex kept on using revolving debt.” Meanwhile, Kirara’s description simply states: “Doesn’t want to hear Kinchan talk about his ex.”

It’s unclear if these characters didn’t get a new description or if the account didn’t upload them. We will update this space if we get more updated descriptions of Jujutsu Kaisen characters.