Jujutsu Kaisen author reveals Toji’s surprising influence on Geto

The author of Jujutsu Kaisen has opened up about how Toji had a surprising influence on Geto.

In the Jujutsu Kaisen Official Guide Book, the author Gege Akutami answered some fan questions, one of which concerned Geto’s habit of calling non-sorcerer humans “monkeys” and whether the habit was influenced by Toji Fushiguro.

During the Hidden Inventory Arc, Toji defeated Suguru Geto after seemingly killing Satoru Gojo, the strongest Jujutsu sorcerer of the modern era. It was then that Toji said his famous line: “But you guys, with all your blessed talents, lost to a monkey like me who can’t even use Jujutsu.”

Article continues after ad

Later, after Geto lost his trust in the system of the Jujutsu world and his hatred for non-sorcerers overwhelmed his conscience, he began addressing the non-sorcerer humans as “monkeys”. Given the timeframe of the two incidents and the specificity of the word, the fan took the opportunity to ask the author for confirmation. The question and the author’s answer came to light thanks to a fan post on X.

Article continues after ad

The Jujutsu Kaisen author confirmed that Geto was indeed inspired by Toji to address the non-sorcerers as “monkeys”. He also revealed that when Toji said the line, Geto was asleep, so he learned it subconsciously from the Sorcerer Killer.

Article continues after ad

This little detail makes Toji an even more important character in the story. While he appears briefly in the story, his influence plays a major role overall. He was responsible for Gojo awakening his true power and was the one to tell Gojo about Megumi.

Not only that but he also deeply impacted Geto’s story. Toji killing Riko Amanai changed the course of Geto’s life. While it was one of the saddest Jujutsu Kaisen deaths, it also planted the root of Geto’s hatred for the non-sorcerers. This ultimately led to him slaughtering countless non-sorcerers and becoming a curse-user.

Article continues after ad

For more on Jujutsu Kaisen, check out our explanation on Yuji Itadori’s family, Yuta Okkotsu’s Domain Expansion, and Yuji’s cursed technique Shrine.