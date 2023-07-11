Jujutsu Kaisen creator Gege Akutami shares his thoughts on Season 2

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 has been creating quite a buzz among fans regarding the director’s unique art style and replacement. Here’s what Jujutsu Kaisen creator Gege Akutami shares about Shota Goshozono and the new art.

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 features a new art style that has fans gushing over its simplicity and beautiful color palette. Contrary to its previous season, the series lacks massively in detail, which adds to its charm.

However, whether the art style is better or not doesn’t change the fact that it’s unusual to see a fan-favorite series from a different perspective. It’s certainly a risky decision on MAPPA’s part considering Jujutsu Kaisen is one of its most popular series.

Article continues after ad

Nonetheless, it’s a good thing that the new style worked in their favor, as fans have well-received it. Needless to say, some prefer the intricate work of the first season. Amid the mixed reviews, Jujutsu Kaisen creator Gege Akutami kept his silence with the sudden change until recently.

Jujutsu Kaisen creator Gege Akutami supports Goshozono’s unique style

Crunchyroll

Shortly after the premiere of Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2, Gege Akutami broke his silence regarding the massive changes by the studio. He shares, “Director Goshozono is of the same generation and has a similar sensibility as me. I feel that he has the same goal in mind as I do.

Article continues after ad

I can feel his determination to make the show even better based on its first season and film, so I am already very satisfied with it even though it hasn’t aired yet. I hope that many people will watch the season of the anime. Especially if you don’t know much about the manga.”

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Akutami also expresses his gratitude to the staff workers, “Congratulations and thank you to all the staff members that worked on the first episode of season two. It was amazing to see how the anime aligned and added cool scenes and effects. The author couldn’t feel more blessed.”

Article continues after ad

Jujutsu Kaisen can currently be streamed on Crunchyroll and Netflix. In the meantime, check out our other anime coverage below:

Demon Slayer Season 4 problem | Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 2 | Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 main villains | One Piece’s voice actors | One Piece live-action Straw Hat Pirates | Jujutsu Kaisen Gojo’s Past Arc | Jujutsu Kaisen schedule | One Piece Sun God Nika | One Piece Vegapunk | Demon Slayer Kimetsu no Yaiba meaning | Black Butler 2024