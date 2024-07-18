Jujutsu Kaisen fans can’t get over Gege Akutami’s new adorable art avatar, revealed as part of the franchise’s exhibition in Tokyo.

Jujutsu Kaisen is famous for its brutal storytelling and dark themes. Negative emotions pile up and give birth to cursed spirits that threaten the people’s safety. Jujutsu sorcerers risk their lives to deal with those curses and also guide young students to do the same.

However, the battle against curses is never-ending since they will continue to exist as long as humans do. Although Season 3 of the anime is currently under production, the manga is in its final stretch and has its fair share of tragedies.

Article continues after ad

Mangakas often keep their identity anonymous and use art avatars to identify themselves. For example, Jujutsu Kaisen creator Gege Akutami uses a one-eyed cat avatar.

His new avatar has a similar one-eyed cat with a tail drawn as the tip of a pen, whereas the previous versions of the avatar often held a pen in their hand.

Article continues after ad

The Jujutsu Kaisen Exhibition at Shibuya Hikarie shopping center in Tokyo showcases how the franchise’s stories, characters, and illustrations are created. It also includes the storyboards and sketches before they are submitted as final manuscripts, as well as questions and answers from the mangaka.

Article continues after ad

The information is all provided in a special booklet which visitors can purchase from the exhibition. The new avatar was shared during the ongoing exhibition.

The leaker added: “Gege’s new avatar reminds me of that Dokkaebi from ORV lmao (minus the pen tip tail).”

One fan commented: “Devil spawn with that tail. Another fan-favorite character dying next week.”

“Bro thinks if he draws himself as a cute cat we would forgive him,” another wrote.

Article continues after ad

Another fan also posted: “Gege is so funny. He literally said ‘when u guys get mad at me, this is who you’re being mean to.'”

For more dark sorcery, check out our explanation of the latest plot twist and all major character deaths in the manga so far.