Jujutsu Kaisen: Gege Akutami supports animators amid schedule controversy

Jujutsu Kaisen’s recent episode received a lot of backlash from fans, but creator Gege Akutami thinks otherwise. Here’s what he has to say about the controversy.

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 14 features the fight between Dagon and the sorcerers. We also see Mei Mei in action as she struggles against Kenjaku. The series reveals Naobito Zenin’s Projection Sorcery and what makes him strong enough to be the Zenin Clan head.

However, even with Nanami, Maki, Naobito, and Megumi working together, Dagon proved to be too powerful for them. Ever since Season 2 started airing, the series has been delivering incredible episodes. The new art style also has fans appreciating the anime even more.

Nonetheless, it’s impossible for any series not to receive backlash. While the animators have been doing an incredible job ever since the series started airing, the recent episode disappointed some fans. Amid the controversy, Jujutsu Kaisen creator Gege Akutami stepped forward to support the animators.

Gege Akutami shares thoughts on Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 14

Twitter user Soukatsu, popular for translating Gege Akutami’s interviews, messages, and any related Jujutsu Kaisen updates, shares the English version of the author’s latest comment on Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 14.

In the message, Gege shares, “Thank you for season two, episode fourteen!! When the animation (in this case, the outline, the timing, and the actual drawings themselves) is so ridiculously good, I really do just laugh. I hope the people who have worked so incredibly hard for this whole experience and for this anime can be repaid more and more…..is all I have to say!!”

He also didn’t forget to add a cute chibi sketch of Nanami and Mei Mei, who were the highlights of the episodes. Gege Akutami has always been supportive of the animators ever since the beginning. Before Season 2 began airing, fans were debating over the art styles of Seasons 1 and 2. However, the mangaka supported it wholeheartedly.

The tight schedule of MAPPA animators is no secret among anime fans. The animation studio is always at the center of controversy as the general public condemns it for overworking animators. One of the animators shared on Twitter/X, “I worked on episode #37 of JJK2 as an animation director/sakkan! I corrected 13 cuts of animation for episode 37, on top of doing two cuts of emergency sakkan, and six cuts of nigenga action animation in the climax!

“The deadline was very tight, slightly more than three days, but thankfully, thanks to the support of the team, everything went smoothly! Of course, I also thank all of my friends’ support; it has been a very eventful past few weeks!”

Many animators stepped forward to address the issue regarding the tight schedule. Fans also expressed disappointment regarding the animation. While they support the animators, most of the complaints are toward MAPPA. Nonetheless, the JJK fandom has again divided into two, as several others believe the animation wasn’t lagging in any way.

