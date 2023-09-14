Jujutsu Kaisen: Gege Akutami apologizes for complex character design

After Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2’s latest episode, Gege Akutami has shared his thoughts – and they’ve even apologized for the freaky character design of the anime’s latest villain.

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 is picking up the momentum as the tragedy of Shibuya draws near. The plan has already been set in motion, and the villains are ready to plunge the country into chaos. The entire Shibuya Ward will soon become a war zone as the sorcerers are unable to protect the civilians.

No other incident in modern history has been so gruesome. The casualties are phenomenal, regardless of whether they are civilians or sorcerers. The recent episode features Yuji’s fight with the Grasshopper Curse.

However, the curse is too creepy to look at, even by JJK standards. Gege Akutami always shares a message after the Jujutsu Kaisen episode airs. This time, he’s given an apology to MAPPA regarding the weird villain.

Gege Akutami apologies for drawing a Jujutsu Kaisen character that is difficult to reproduce

The recent episode of Jujutsu Kaisen introduces fans to a new villain, the Grasshopper Curse. Not only is the curse difficult to look at, but it’s also difficult to draw. Animators have to hand draw and reproduce the manga panels in the best way possible. As one of the best animation studios in Japan, MAPPA’s work is highly regarded.

Since the beginning, Gege Akutami has been incredibly satisfied with how the Jujutsu Kaisen anime has turned out. He even expressed full support regarding the change in art style and everything that followed. He also shows his support after every episode airs.

Appreciating the efforts of the studio, Gege shares a message after the end of the flashback arc. He said: “Everything has been created with such painstaking care and detail. If they’d told me that Season 2 would be a flashback arc only, I wouldn’t have doubted for a second. I can’t believe we’re also getting Shibuya after all this.”

In the recent message, he also shared a small doodle of the Grasshopper Curse with a note saying: “I’m really sorry for how I made this guy’s design so difficult to reproduce. It must have been really difficult to draw even though we redid the character design.”

The anime lacks the gritty details from the manga, but the Grasshopper Curse’s freaky appearance is still there. However, Jujutsu Kaisen is one such anime where monsters are creepy and ugly. Not everyone can have a humanoid form like Mahito. So, the Grasshopper Curse fits the criteria pretty well.

