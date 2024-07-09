Jujutsu Kaisen director is looking forward to animating one character in Season 3

It could still be a while before Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 airs, as director Shota Goshozono reveals which character he is looking forward to animating.

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 will adapt Itadori’s Extermination, Perfect Preparation, and the Culling Game arcs. The Shibuya Incident has caused irreplaceable damage in Japan, and while sorcerers struggle to free Gojo from the Prison Realm, the higher-ups have their own plans.

Fans are most excited about the Culling Game Arc, but there is one character who will shine in the Perfect Preparation Arc. Maki Zenin survives Jogo’s attack in the Shibuya Incident, drastically changing her appearance.

Maki’s new character design first appears in Chapter 144, and fans love her new design and insane power-up. Yuki Tsukumo explains that Maki survived only thanks to her superhuman strength from the heavenly restriction. Even Reverse Cursed Technique cannot remove those scars as they are engraved in her body like markings.

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 director Shota Goshozono attended Anime Expo 2024, where he answered several questions about the series. Among the responses was the titbit that he’s most looking forward to animating Makifor the upcoming season.

While MAPPA has yet to announce whether he will be the Season 3 director, he has confirmed that he will be part of the animation staff.

Additionally, a popular JJK translator also shares that apart from Maki, Goshozono is also looking forward to animating the scene with Yuta, Yuji, and Choso. He is referring to the scene in Chapter 139 where Yuta appears and shocks Yuji, Choso, and Naoya with his presence.

One fan shares, “Maki is what I’m looking forward to the most about season 3, too. It’s my favorite arc in the series.”

“And tell Shota sensei that we fans are also looking forward to seeing Maki’s animation,” shares another.

Another fan replies, “I just hope they give the animators healthy schedules this time because I want great quality animation.”

