Jujutsu Kaisen animators react to Nanami’s death episode

Jujutsu Kaisen delivered a beautiful and emotional episode featuring Nanami’s death – here’s what the animators have to say about it.

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 18 features Nanami’s heartbreaking death in the first half. Shota Goshozono, who directed Season 2 Episode 18, also provided the storyboard. The anime-only scenes feature the tragic and brutal death of Kento Nanami most beautifully and emotionally.

Nanami has always been a fan-favorite character in Jujutsu Kaisen. Whether it’s his chaotic relationship with Gojo, his care for young sorcerers like Yuji, or his stern but kind personality, he will always be a beloved character of Jujutsu Kaisen.

While manga fans relive the trauma of watching one of their favorite characters, anime-only fans must be surprised by everything that happened. Nonetheless, everyone – including the animators – is moved by the beautiful and tragic Nanami’s death episode.

Jujutsu Kaisen animators post about Nanami’s death episode on Twitter

Shota Goshozono is known for his unique perspective. He is the main director of Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 animation, and it’s the first time he’s in charge of an entire season. Nonetheless, he has received praise from fans, colleagues, and even Jujutsu Kaisen’s creator, Gege Akutami.

For this week’s episode, several animators have stepped forward to either praise Goshozono’s work or express their grief over Nanami’s death. One of the animators shared: “It was so nice to see the sky completely blue after the OP ended.”

In another post, the same animator shared: “I’m rooting for Gosso.” Gosso is the director’s nickname. Additionally, the animator also shared a post mentioning “Nanamin” with a teary-eyed emoticon.

Another animator who briefly worked in Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 shared: “When I read the storyboard for Nanami’s scene, I was like, “‘Wow, this is so crazy…’ but with Tsuda-san’s amazing acting and the piano background music, I was even more overwhelmed. Mr. Goshozono is a genius.”

One more animator simply shared “Nanamin… Haibara…” to express their grief over the emotional episode. The staff and crew call Nanami by his adorable nickname, “Nanamin,” just like Yuji does.

