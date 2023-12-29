Jujutsu Kaisen: Gege Akutami breaks silence after Season 2 finale

After Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 finale, creator Gege Akutami has a special message for fans. Here’s everything you need to know about it.

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 adapts two manga arcs in the most creative and beautiful way possible. With stellar animation, an explosive soundtrack, and intense fight scenes, the series provides everything Shonen fans can hope for and more.

However, the story is still far from over. The latest season ends with a lot of unanswered questions. As soon as the Season 2 finale was officially broadcast in Japan, the production studio released a teaser of Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3. The sequel season is called the Culling Game arc.

As the mangaka of Jujutsu Kaisen, Gege Akutami has been incredibly supportive of the studio since the beginning. He also provided scripts for the previews, which had the most random and funny conversations ever. Here’s a look at Gege Akutami’s message after the Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 finale.

What did Gege Akutami say after the Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 finale?

The official account of Jujutsu Kaisen shared Gege Akutami’s message on Twitter/X. Since the original message is in Japanese, Twitter user Soukatsu, popular for his translations, shared an English version of Gege’s message. The mangaka says, “It’s been a very special six months like I’ve been receiving a present every week!! Thank you so, SO much for your hard work, everyone!! I’ll do my best on the manga, too!!

There’s also a special illustration of Yuta and Miguel. After the Night Parade of a Hundred Demons, Gojo forced Miguel to take Yuta under his wing and sent his student to Africa. Yuta stayed with Miguel for almost a year before coming back to Japan after the Shibuya Incident. Although the series doesn’t show Miguel, Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 finale marks Yuta’s official anime debut in the main story.

Ever since the beginning of the series, Yuta has been hyped up as one of the most powerful sorcerers with the potential to rival Satoru Gojo. The prequel movie, which was released in 2021, skyrocketed his popularity.

Up until a few weeks ago, Gege Akutami shared a special message after every episode. However, perhaps because of his busy schedule, it has been a while since fans heard anything from him regarding Season 2. Although the author didn’t share any message, he would drop special illustrations every now and then. Now that the series has wrapped up its second season, he shared his thoughts on it and also promised to do his best in the manga.

