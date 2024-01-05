Jujutsu Kaisen: Gege Akutami snubs Gojo in new volume

Jujutsu Kaisen releases a new volume but Gege Akutami cleverly snubs Gojo from it. Here’s everything you need to know.

Jujutsu Kaisen’s creator Gege Akuatmi never hides his dislike for fans’ beloved Satoru Gojo. Whether it’s a joke or if he literally means it, the fact remains that despite Gojo’s global popularity, he is still hated by the one who created him.

Gojo was already popular when the series began, but his popularity dramatically increased in 2023 with the second season of the anime and the battle of the strongest in the manga. However, Gege Akutami would often appear salty whenever he mentioned Gojo.

For example, while sharing a thank you note after the Hidden Inventory/Premature Death arc was aired, the mangaka called Gojo a mob character. Jujutsu Kaisen releases its Volume 25 this week, but one detail begs the question if Gege Akutami did it unintentionally or if he’s subtly expressing hatred for Gojo yet again. Delve deeper to find out more about it. Warning: Spoilers ahead!

How did Gege Akutami snub Gojo in Jujutsu Kaisen Volume 25?

Whenever chapters are compiled into an entire volume, the mangaka would often share extra character art or more details about the story. Just like any other volume of Jujutsu Kaisen, Gege Akutami shared a lot of character art, but not a single one of them featured Gojo.

Jujutsu Kaisen Volume 25 includes Chapter 221 where Gojo is unsealed, which is an iconic moment for him. It’s also important to note that he returned to the series after several years. We all know that Gojo was sealed in the Shibuya Incident arc. However, no one would’ve imagined that Gojo would disappear for this long.

Since the latest volume is extremely crucial for this character, it’s even more unprecedented that the mangaka didn’t add extra art for him. Especially considering that even Toji got a special feature with a halo over his head alongside a note “thanks to me.”

Furthermore, Gege also subtly confirms Yuji’s controversial scene with an extra art of Kusakabe enjoying being in a younger body. Apart from these two, there’s also extra arts of Shoko, Kogane, Tengen, and Sukuna.

