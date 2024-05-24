Jujutsu Kaisen fan already predicted Chapter 261’s huge plot twist

While the entire Jujutsu Kaisen fandom is shocked by Chapter 261’s major plot twist, one fan predicted it a few months ago.

Jujutsu Kaisen manga is currently revolving around the final battle against the King of Curses. The sorcerers have been fighting the villain for a year, he keeps overpowering them. However, the new chapter points toward the possibility of Gojo’s return.

Gojo’s fans have been in shambles since last week. However, Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 261 has an even more insane plot twist. And as it turns out, one fan predicted exactly what would happen months ago. Warning: This article contains spoilers from the upcoming chapter!

Article continues after ad

The post is from January 14, 2024, and the fan wrote: “Now that Yuta killed Kenjaku, he can copy his CT and use it to take over Gojo’s body and get the lick back on Sukuna. Yuta Kaisen is coming soon.”

The user also revealed joined the JJK community barely a week before this. In the recent chapter, Yuta not only copies Kenjaku’s technique and takes over Gojo’s body, but he also challenges the King of Curses for a rematch. The chapter ends with the two preparing for a Domain Clash.

Article continues after ad

Fans have been surprised by this accurate prediction. It’s rare for theories to come to fruition, but it wasn’t baseless — the series has already revealed that Ui Ui and Kirara took Gojo’s body to Shoko’s lab.

Article continues after ad

Kenjaku has one of the most powerful innate techniques in the story, so there was no reason to believe Yuta wouldn’t copy something that will be useful for him. Even so, what he did is highly risky, and his future remains uncertain.

You can check out our feature on why this chapter makes Gojo’s death more tragic. If you want more dark sorcery, check out our list of character deaths in Jujutsu Kaisen and the best anime like Jujutsu Kaisen.